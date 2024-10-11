T20 World Cup: How Sri Lanka's campaign came crashing down

With the fixture against India adding equal pressure on both teams, Sri Lanka needed a miracle. For India, it was not just about the win, but taking those two crucial points with a need for a massive improvement in their net run-rate. And Athapaththu's side needed it to survive in the competition. At Dubai International Stadium, nothing went Sri Lanka's way once India's opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana got going to set the base.

Once Harmanpreet Kaur came in the middle after an opening partnership of 98 runs, Things started looking ominous for Sri Lanka and they never really recovered from it and finally were bowled out for 90 runs, crashing out of the tournament. A tame end to what could have been one of the spirited campaigns in the marquee event.

"Hard luck is not what we believe in, but I think it was bad playing through and through this tournament. We have been playing poor cricket and that is not acceptable. We have tried to come out of it, we have been trying various things, In the last 22 months, I would say, we've worked hard on creating an environment that is conducive to learning. So not only building up in confidence, but building up in confidence so that we would back ourselves with the skill as well but I think the skill has failed us when it has been needed," Sri Lanka's head coach Rumesh Ratnayake didn't sugarcoat anything in the post-match press conference.

As things stand, like many teams, Sri Lanka are in a transition phase. With the continuous success that they were able to achieve in the past few months might have suggested that the process of transition has been smooth, but that is hardly the case. The World Cup has proved it. Sri Lanka would like to forget this tournament like a bad memory and focus on what is to come. For now, the final fixture against New Zealand on Saturday is their only way to show what they are made of.