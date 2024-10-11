T20 World Cup: How Sri Lanka's campaign came crashing down

DUBAI: The moment Sri Lanka defeated Scotland at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, they added the fear value to the group of death with Australia, India and New Zealand already in there. The experts and casual viewers agreed on one fact straightaway, come the T20 World Cup, getting out of that group in itself was going to be challenging. Sri Lanka were carrying that reputation and rightly so.
A series T20I win against England away from home and similarly a series win in South Africa followed by a historic chase against India in the Women's Asia Cup final in front of the near-full house at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium meant this Sri Lanka side was turning into a giant-slayer quickly. One of the most fascinating parts of this journey for the side was how they were able to make these inroads even when their stalwart captain was not leading the run-charts like she usually used to. The Asia Cup victory came at a time when it looked like a baton had been passed to the new generation of players and successfully so.
However, it all came crashing down as the World Cup started. Despite restricting Pakistan to 116 in the difficult conditions of Sharjah, Sri Lanka had no answers to the likes of Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Omaima Sohail with the bat. While her counterpart, Fatima Sana, accelerated with the bat when needed the most. Athapaththu could not replicate the same as their campaign started with a loss of 31 runs. All was not over, but Sri Lanka's biggest challenge was awaiting them in the form of Australia. Despite an early breakthrough from Udeshika Prabodhani, the Island Nation could not capitalise and watched Australia take the win with six wickets in hand.
With the fixture against India adding equal pressure on both teams, Sri Lanka needed a miracle. For India, it was not just about the win, but taking those two crucial points with a need for a massive improvement in their net run-rate. And Athapaththu's side needed it to survive in the competition. At Dubai International Stadium, nothing went Sri Lanka's way once India's opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana got going to set the base.
Once Harmanpreet Kaur came in the middle after an opening partnership of 98 runs, Things started looking ominous for Sri Lanka and they never really recovered from it and finally were bowled out for 90 runs, crashing out of the tournament. A tame end to what could have been one of the spirited campaigns in the marquee event.
"Hard luck is not what we believe in, but I think it was bad playing through and through this tournament. We have been playing poor cricket and that is not acceptable. We have tried to come out of it, we have been trying various things, In the last 22 months, I would say, we've worked hard on creating an environment that is conducive to learning. So not only building up in confidence, but building up in confidence so that we would back ourselves with the skill as well but I think the skill has failed us when it has been needed," Sri Lanka's head coach Rumesh Ratnayake didn't sugarcoat anything in the post-match press conference.
As things stand, like many teams, Sri Lanka are in a transition phase. With the continuous success that they were able to achieve in the past few months might have suggested that the process of transition has been smooth, but that is hardly the case. The World Cup has proved it. Sri Lanka would like to forget this tournament like a bad memory and focus on what is to come. For now, the final fixture against New Zealand on Saturday is their only way to show what they are made of.