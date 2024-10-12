Survival of the fittest

Zane Webster has been the Strength and conditioning coach of South Africa for more than four years now. He has been instrumental in changing the perspective of the players regarding fitness level and recovery. In a conversation with this daily, he spoke about the change in culture and what it means to do his job behind the scenes.

Excerpts

On culture change in dressing room

It’s the culture change within the group. You would get players showing fear for basic fitness assessments. Just a check-in when I first started was difficult. My very first day with the team was during Covid.

My very first day with the team, the players were in such distress and we didn’t know anything. That was such a massive eye-opener for me that the players showed so much stress just for doing a simple 40m sprint or whatever we tested back then.

There was just a lot of stress on their faces. For me, if I couldn’t get them to enjoy this side of the game, the side that’s obviously going to help keep them on the park and aid the on-field performance, then no matter what issues or no matter what systems I tried to implement, it was never really going to be achieved.