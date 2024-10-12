Survival of the fittest

Zane Webster has been the Strength and conditioning coach of South Africa for more than four years now. He has been instrumental in changing the perspective of the players regarding fitness level and recovery. In a conversation with this daily, he spoke about the change in culture and what it means to do his job behind the scenes.
Excerpts
On culture change in dressing room
It’s the culture change within the group. You would get players showing fear for basic fitness assessments. Just a check-in when I first started was difficult. My very first day with the team was during Covid.
My very first day with the team, the players were in such distress and we didn’t know anything. That was such a massive eye-opener for me that the players showed so much stress just for doing a simple 40m sprint or whatever we tested back then.
There was just a lot of stress on their faces. For me, if I couldn’t get them to enjoy this side of the game, the side that’s obviously going to help keep them on the park and aid the on-field performance, then no matter what issues or no matter what systems I tried to implement, it was never really going to be achieved.
On players adapting
At this moment obviously, it has taken time, but it didn’t actually take too long. It took a couple of months in the culture and you could already start to see the difference.
At this point, where we are, they don’t even really need me anymore. That was always the goal that I wanted to achieve. For any athlete that I work with, once you reach the point where you don’t really need to speak anymore as a coach, that’s when you know you’ve done what you needed to do with this athlete.
The biggest thing for me is the mindset shift of the players. So for instance on tour, if there’s a conditioning session paired with a skill session, some of them will be in the nets the others will need to go do some sprint so whatever on the field. We got to a point where I wouldn’t be needed in the net by one of the coaches because maybe they need a left-arm spinner.
I’ll be in the nets and then as I go back to the field I’ll see off the girls, they’ve already taken my cones, they’ve taken my meter stick, they’ve put the conditioning session and they’ve done it without me saying anything.
On where the players started when he took over
I think first I have to say I think we are fairly blessed in the sense that we have a lot of good natural athletes so I’m not going to take the credit at all for I guess a lot of them have their natural strengths.