Innings win for Tamil Nadu, Kerala register come from behind victory over Punjab

COIMBATORE: Debutant left-arm medium-pacer Gurjapneet Singh claimed six wickets as Tamil Nadu registered a comprehensive win by an innings and 70 runs win against Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy opener here on Monday.

Singh, who moved to Tamil Nadu from Ambala, Haryana six years ago, was adjudged Player of the Match.

Tamil Nadu will take on Delhi in their next match starting October 18. Delhi also started their campaign on a decent note as they gained three points on the basis of the first innings lead against hosts Chhattisgarh.

Seasoned Jonty Sidhu’s second career first-class hundred had ensured a slender first innings lead for Delhi, who had scored 357 in their first essay on the third evening itself.

This was after Chattisgarh scored 343 batting first. Starting the final day at 33 for no loss, Chattisgarh reached 179/6 when the two captains decided to shake hands with no outright result possible in a session’s play that was left.

Vidarbha beat Andhra

Medium pacer Aditya Thakare and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey shared eight wickets between them to hand Vidarbha a 74-run victory over Andhra.

In Jaipur, hosts Rajasthan came tantalisingly close to registering an outright win over Puducherry, falling short by just 19 runs to settle for a draw but grabbed three points by virtue of taking the first-innings lead. In Secunderabad, Gujarat defeated Hyderabad by 126 runs.

In a Group C match in Thumba, Kerala defeated Punjab by eight wickets. After conceding a lead in the first innings, Kerala staged a remarkable comeback to bowl out Punjab for 142 in the second essay. They then overhauled the 158-run target with skipper Sachin Baby scoring 56 to earn six points for his side.

Baroda stun Mumbai

Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt grabbed six wickets in a stunning bowling show as Baroda defeated defending champions Mumbai by 84 runs.

In a match that saw fortunes fluctuating in each of the four days, the 34-year-old Bhatt (6/55) ripped through the Mumbai line up in the second innings to help his side notch a memorable win. Chasing 262, Mumbai were shot out for 177.

Select scores: Group A: In Vadodara: Baroda 290 & 185 bt Mumbai 214 & 177 in 48.2 ovs (Siddhesh Lad 59; Bhargav Bhatt 6/55); Group B: In Secunderabad: Gujarat 343 & 201 bt Hyderabad 248 & 170 in 59.1 ovs (Abhirath Reddy 51; Priyajitsing Jadeja 3/23, Rinkesh Vaghela 3/52); In Jaipur: Puducherry 248 & 281 drew with Rajasthan 291 & 220/7 in 60 ovs (Abhijeet Tomar 87, Kunal Singh Rathore 59; Sagar Udeshi 2/56, Fabid Ahmed 2/46); In Nagpur: Vidarbha 118 & 366 bt Andhra 167 & 243 in 86.4 ovs (Abhishek Reddy 78, Shaik Rasheed 74; Aditya Thakare 4/47, Harsh Dubey 4/69); Group C: In Indore: Madhya Pradesh 425/8decl in 140 ovs drew with Karnataka 206/5 in 75 ovs (Nikin Jose 99, Shreyas Gopal 60 n.o; Kumar Kartikeya 3/68); In Thumba: Punjab 194 & 142 in 55.1 ovs (Prabhsimran Singh 51; Aditya Sarwate 4/43, Baba Aparajith 4/35) lost to Kerala 179 & 158/2 in 36 ovs (Sachin Baby 56); Group D: In Raipur: Chhattisgarh 343 & 179/6 in 60 ovs (Ajay Mandal 57 n.o; Navdeep Saini 3/36) drew with Delhi 357; In Coimbatore: Saurashtra 203 & 94 in 40.4 ovs (Gurjapneet Singh 6/22, Sonu Yadav 3/29) lost to Tamil Nadu 367.