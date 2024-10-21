Delhi lower-order avoid innings defeat against TN

CHENNAI: Riding on Sanat Sangwan's patient 83 (231b. 12x4) Delhi forced a draw upon Tamil Nadu on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match played at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Monday.
After Delhi folded for 266 in 100 overs with Dhruv unable to bat and Yash Dhull unbeaten on 105, the hosts were made to follow on. Delhi had to play out 85 overs to draw the game. For Tamil Nadu, it was a case of so near yet so far as the Delhi tail wagged for a while and later bad light played spoilsport as the game was called off when two overs were left to be bowled with Delhi having two wickets in hand.
Delhi were 193/8 in 83 overs in their second essay. "It was an exciting game which went down to the wire. Had we got to bowl the two overs anything could have happened. For me it was a good learning experience on how to go about the task in a tight game," said Tamil Nadu spinner Ajith Ram.
Delhi batters were aware they had a mountain to climb and knew that the task was difficult but not impossible. Delhi captain Himmat Singh had told his players that they had to fight till the finish and be professionals.
They started the second innings in earnest after Yash Dhull fell cheaply. Himmat, who failed to open his account in the first essay, played positively to ease the pressure. But he fell to the guile of Washington Sundar. Jonty Sidhu too fell in similar fashion to Ajith Ram.
After the Tamil Nadu new ball bowlers bowled a couple of overs in the morning, Washington Sundar and Ajith Ram were brought into the attack and the duo bowled the chunk of the overs in tandem. Washington bowled tightly with probing lines, while Ajith flighted the ball a lot more.
The duo at times were able to check the run flow and also gave breakthroughs in turns. "Washington bowled really well. He has always been helpful for me and discusses on what lines to bowl to whom and when and so on," said Ajith Ram.
Sanat Sangwan, playing his second first-class match, showed a lot of maturity and played with purpose. His effort was the main reason for Delhi to escape with a draw. "The wicket was good to bat upon. Having said that, Sanat played really well. He applied himself and played to the merit of the ball and almost stayed till the end," insisted Ajith Ram.
Towards the end of the day's play Sanat was done by change of pace and fell to Sonu Yadav.
After Sanat's exit, Tamil Nadu captain N Jagadeesan tried his level best to press for a win. He brought in Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed and Sonu, who bowled in turns. After there was a visibility issue, he brought in Washington and Ajith Ram but in the end Navdeep Saini (15 n.o. 64b), Harsh (7; 28b) and Pranav (10, 41b) wagged their tail to deny the visitors a victory.