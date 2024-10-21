Delhi lower-order avoid innings defeat against TN

CHENNAI: Riding on Sanat Sangwan's patient 83 (231b. 12x4) Delhi forced a draw upon Tamil Nadu on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match played at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Monday.

After Delhi folded for 266 in 100 overs with Dhruv unable to bat and Yash Dhull unbeaten on 105, the hosts were made to follow on. Delhi had to play out 85 overs to draw the game. For Tamil Nadu, it was a case of so near yet so far as the Delhi tail wagged for a while and later bad light played spoilsport as the game was called off when two overs were left to be bowled with Delhi having two wickets in hand.

Delhi were 193/8 in 83 overs in their second essay. "It was an exciting game which went down to the wire. Had we got to bowl the two overs anything could have happened. For me it was a good learning experience on how to go about the task in a tight game," said Tamil Nadu spinner Ajith Ram.

Delhi batters were aware they had a mountain to climb and knew that the task was difficult but not impossible. Delhi captain Himmat Singh had told his players that they had to fight till the finish and be professionals.