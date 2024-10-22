Change in term for ICC Chair recommended

CHENNAI: The change in term of the ICC Chair and Independent Director from three two-year terms to two terms of three years was recommended during the recent ICC Board meeting held in Dubai during the Women’s T20 World Cup. “The proposal will will now be circulated to the Membership for approval,” the global cricketing body said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in cricketing matters, the ICC Executive Committee has approved the 2025-29 Women’s FTP and also confirmed the mechanism for ODI status for the five Associate Member women’s teams of the 16 for the next cycle. “It will consist of a maximum of two AMs that qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 with the remaining slots determined by the ICC T20I team rankings at the time of the annual update,” the ICC said. The ICC also approved a series of women’s Associate Member (AM) T20 competitions to boost the competitiveness of AM teams.