'We're here to make amends': Cummins

MUMBAI: Australian skipper Pat Cummins is determined to "make amends" against India in the upcoming five-match Test series, as he aims to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in over a decade.

The two teams will face off in a five-match series starting November 22 in Perth.

India will come into the contest with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy firmly in their grasp, having held it for nearly a decade and winning two consecutive series in Australia.

"We've had a bit of a break, so I'm excited for the five match Test series. Excited to get into it," the 31-year-old said in Star Sports' Press Room.

"We haven't had a lot of luck against India over the last few Test series, but we always pride ourselves on playing well here in Australia. India had won the last Border-Gavaskar series in Australia 2-1 in 2020-21. Rishabh Pant's second-innings heroics of an unbeaten 89 in the final Test saw India chase down 328 to seal a historic three-wicket win at the Gabba.

It came after enduring a humiliating collapse in the first Test in Adelaide, where they were shot out for 36 -- their lowest-ever Test score.

"The last two series were a long time ago, so I think we've gotten over it. But we have high expectations when we play Test cricket in Australia," Cummins said.