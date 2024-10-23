Pant set to keep wickets, India will decide on Bumrah's workload after Pune Test: Gambhir

PUNE: Rishabh Pant has "no injury concerns" and is set to keep wickets for India while the team will decide on Jasprit Bumrah's workload after the second Test against New Zealand starting here on Thursday, said head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Pant copped a blow on the second day of the opening Test in Bengaluru and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel behind the wickets.

Pant returned to score a fluent 99 in the second innings but did not keep wickets.

Pant had a hit at the nets and also had a wicket-keeping drill with Gambhir on Tuesday.

"Absolutely," Gambhir said on Wednesday when asked if everything was fine with the wicketkeeper-batter. I think he's going to keep wickets tomorrow. (There are) no other fitness concerns," he added.

Bumrah has played each of the three Tests at home this season and with the Australia tour less than a month away, India will decide on resting the ace fast bowler after the second Test.

"Once the series is over, we still have around 10 or 12 days before the (first) Test starts in Australia. That is enough break for our fast bowlers as well. But we will still monitor after this Test match where Jasprit Bumrah is," Gambhir said.

"But it's not only about Jasprit Bumrah. It's about with all the fast bowlers as well. We want to keep them fresh. We know that obviously we've got a long tour and an important tour of Australia. Workload management will definitely depend on what the outcome of this Test match is and how much have they bowled in this match," he added.