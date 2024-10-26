Uncapped Rana, Reddy & Easwaran in 18-member squad for Oz tour

CHENNAI: Delhi speedster Harshit Rana, Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran and Andhra seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have earned maiden call-up in the 18-member Indian squad led by Rohit Sharma for the upcoming five-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Along with this, the men’s selection committee on Friday also announced the T20I squad for the 4-match series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 8 in Durban for which, Karnataka seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar and Punjab batter Ramandeep Singh have been included while pacer Mayank Yadav has missed out on selection due to injury.

Kuldeep Yadav was unavailable for selection for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he has been referred to The BCCI Centre of Excellence for long-term resolution of his chronic left groin issue, while spinner Axar Patel, who is part of the Test match series against New Zealand, did not find the place in the squad of 18.

Mohammed Shami also missed out as he is still in rehabilitation for a knee injury. Amongst the selected squad, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and pacer Akash Deep are primed to play their first Test series against Australia.

India will play against the Australia A side ahead of the first Test at Perth Stadium from November 22 to 26. They then travel to Canberra for a tour match against the Prime Minister’s XI, before heading to Adelaide for the day-night Test, from December 6 to 10. The third Test in Brisbane is from December 14 to 18, and followed by the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne starting December 26 and the tour will conclude with the New Year’s Test in Sydney from January 3.