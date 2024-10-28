Australia rest Test players, captain yet to be named for T20Is against Pakistan

SYDNEY: Australia have rested their Test regulars for their home T20I series against Pakistan with a captain yet to be named, choosing to focus on the marquee Border-Gavaskar series against India next month.

Australia host Pakistan for three ODIs starting November 4, followed by the three-match T20I series, from November 14. The series concludes on November 18, just four days before the first Test against India in Perth.

With T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and ODI and Test skipper Pat Cummins unavailable, Australia are yet to appoint a captain for the series.

None of the players named in the squad announced on Monday have captained Australia in any format before but the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie have led their sides in the Big Bash League.

Josh Inglis is also in the mix to lead the side.

Pacers Xavier Bartlett (side strain), Nathan Ellis (hamstring) and Spencer Johnson (side strain) return to the squad after recovering from injuries.

"It is particularly encouraging to have Xavier, Spencer and Nathan back in the national setup," said selection chief George Bailey.

"It's another opportunity for them to continue to show their ability on the international stage, as they have done in the past."

Andre Borovec will serve as the coach for the team, a position he held during a five-match T20I series against India that followed last year's ODI World Cup.

Australia T20I squad

Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.