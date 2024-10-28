Chhattisgarh on top against Tamil Nadu on Day 2

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Eknath Kerkar (52) and Ajay Mandal (64) came in handy for Chhattisgarh, to post 500 runs in 169.1 overs on the second day of the third round of the Ranji Trophy fixture played at Sri Ramakrishna College grounds in Coimbatore on Sunday. It was another long day for the Tamil Nadu bowlers as the lower middle order of Chhattisgarh showed some pluck to frustrate the hosts. Tamil Nadu in reply were 23 for 1 in eight overs at the stumps.

Coming in to bat under fading light S Lokeshwar and N Jagadeesan began in earnest. Lokeshwar, replacing Sai Sudharsan, who is part of the India A team on its tour of Australia, looked steady, but he was done in by change of pace. Ajith Ram came in as a night watchman showed no signs of nervousness and batted freely.

‘’We are very happy with the way the game went today (Sunday). 500 runs is psychologically a big total and pleased with the intent shown by our middle order to post that runs on the board,’’ Khare told this daily. ‘’It will not be that easy. If you see after tea the ball was turning a bit and the odd one kept low. We have a couple of quality spinners in our ranks who could ask some tough questions to the TN batters. I am confident that our boys will do well on Monday,’’ insisted Khare.

Early in the morning, Vijay Shankar gave the first breakthrough by castling Anuj Tiwary and later Ajith Ram sent the captain back for just 4 runs. But the pair of Kerkar and Mandal played played a big role in the visitor’s effort to get to the 500-run mark. Tamil Nadu spinners in particular Ajith Ram (4/132) and M Siddharth (3/142) had to take the majority of the workload and bowled together 90 overs.