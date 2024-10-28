Chhattisgarh on top against Tamil Nadu on Day 2

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Eknath Kerkar (52) and Ajay Mandal (64) came in handy for Chhattisgarh, to post 500 runs in 169.1 overs on the second day of the third round of the Ranji Trophy fixture played at Sri Ramakrishna College grounds in Coimbatore on Sunday. It was another long day for the Tamil Nadu bowlers as the lower middle order of Chhattisgarh showed some pluck to frustrate the hosts. Tamil Nadu in reply were 23 for 1 in eight overs at the stumps.
Coming in to bat under fading light S Lokeshwar and N Jagadeesan began in earnest. Lokeshwar, replacing Sai Sudharsan, who is part of the India A team on its tour of Australia, looked steady, but he was done in by change of pace. Ajith Ram came in as a night watchman showed no signs of nervousness and batted freely.
‘’We are very happy with the way the game went today (Sunday). 500 runs is psychologically a big total and pleased with the intent shown by our middle order to post that runs on the board,’’ Khare told this daily. ‘’It will not be that easy. If you see after tea the ball was turning a bit and the odd one kept low. We have a couple of quality spinners in our ranks who could ask some tough questions to the TN batters. I am confident that our boys will do well on Monday,’’ insisted Khare.
Early in the morning, Vijay Shankar gave the first breakthrough by castling Anuj Tiwary and later Ajith Ram sent the captain back for just 4 runs. But the pair of Kerkar and Mandal played played a big role in the visitor’s effort to get to the 500-run mark. Tamil Nadu spinners in particular Ajith Ram (4/132) and M Siddharth (3/142) had to take the majority of the workload and bowled together 90 overs.
‘’We bowled much better than that on Saturday. There was nothing much on the wicket as it was still flat. Bowling long spells are part of the game and we are mentally tuned for it,’’ said Ajith Ram. Tamil Nadu also has good batting depth and in case they apply themselves the Chhattisgarh bowlers can be sent on a leather hunt. ‘’As you said we too have good depth in our batting. Our batters are keen to take the challenge and give a good batting display. We have the team and intent, it all depends upon how we play the first session and take it from there,’’ signed off Ajith Ram.
Select scores
Group A: In Vadodara: Odisha 193 vs Baroda 354/6 in 107 ovs (Shivalik Sharma 96, Vishnu Solanki 98, Krunal Pandhya 88 batting; Govinda Poddar 4/96); Group B: In Visakhapatnam: Andhra 344 in 92.4 ovs vs Himachal Pradesh 198/4 in 65 ovs (Ankit Kalsi 53, Akash Vasisht 52 batting; KVS Sasikanth 3/50); In Puducherry: Hyderabad 536/8decl in 163 ovs (Tanmay Agarwal 173, Rohit Rayudu 84; Ankit Sharma 3/117) vs Puducherry 24/2 in 12 ovs); Group C: In Patna: Bihar 143 vs Karnataka 16/0 (no play on Day 2); In Kolkata: Kerala 51/4 in 15.1 ovs (Ishan Porel 3/18) vs Bengal; Group D: In Delhi: Assam 330 in 91.3 ovs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 162; Harshit Rana 5/80) vs Delhi 214/6 in 62 ovs (Himmat Singh 55; Swarupam Purkayastha 3/46); In Coimbatore: Chhattisgarh 500 in 169.1 ovs (Aayush Pandey 124, Anuj Tiwary 84, Sanjeet Desai 82; Ajith Ram 4/132, Manimaran Siddharth 3/142) vs Tamil Nadu 23/1 in 8 ovs.