Ranji Trophy: Agarwal takes five for Chhattisgarh, TN made to follow on

From 85/2, the hosts were reduced to 143 for 6. Captain fell just one run short of what would have been his half-century, which led to collapse soon. Poor shot selection and lack of application were the reasons behind the collapse. Vijay Shankar (32), one of the senior-most members of the side, could not convert his good start into a big score. While Javish Butte broke through the middle-order, Agarwal took care of the lower-order to keep Chhattisgarh ahead in the game.

"We had a good start in the morning and when we looked like having a big stand I got out due to a sudden lapse of concentration. Then this triggered a sort of mini collapse and we lost a few wickets. The wicket was not that dangerous to play. Had we applied we could have got more runs. We will certainly do that in the second essay," said Ajith Ram after the close of play.

Shahrukh and youngster Andre played brilliantly and got half-centuries each and also raised 96 runs for the seventh wicket in 24.5 overs to lead Tamil Nadu's fightback. Shahrukh played positively and was a bit aggressive as he usually does and that helped him put runs on the board. Youngster Andre's cautious approach helped him score runs effortlessly and his mind was clear. The duo complimented each other with their skill sets.

"Both Shahrukh and Andre played brilliantly. They showed us how to bat under pressure. In the second innings, we will certainly do well. We are determined to do well and I am sure our top order will come good," insisted Ram. Tamil Nadu trail by 170 runs and Chhattisgarh have 90 overs to try and press for a win. "We will play positively. The plans for the final day will be more or less the same as that on Monday. We will see how the wicket behaves on Tuesday and act accordingly," signed off Khare.