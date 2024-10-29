India vs New Zealand: Are India too reliant on Kaur, Mandhana in ODIs?

CHENNAI: The moment India crashed out of the ODI World Cup in 2022 without making it to the knockouts, one thing was certain. They needed to look beyond Mithali Raj for their batting exploits. Looking at the glimpses from the tournament, it was clear that the then vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur and openers Smriti Mandhana were the two players around whom India could build their batting line-up.
Exceptionally talented players taking two different roles in the batting order, the duo was expected to lead the young group of players in the third edition of the ODI Championship. And that is what happened. Consequently, the group that was heavily reliant on Raj to take them over the line in ODIs, became reliant on Mandhana and Kaur to do the same.
With the win in the final ODI against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, where Mandhana went past Raj to score eight ODI centuries and Kaur remained unbeaten on 59, the dependency on two stalwarts got underlined once again.
A deeper dive into numbers would tell how much India requires the two experienced players to stand up if they are to cross the line.
Since the last ODI World Cup, India has played 18 ODIs, with the duo featuring in 17 fixtures each. In those matches, Mandhana has amassed 902 runs, while the captain has scored 666 runs. The next best scorer for India is Jemimah Rodrigues with 390 runs across 11 innings. They are the only two players with a 50+ average in the format while scoring 14 of India's 50+ scores in the period. The other players combined have 10 half-centuries with Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and Pooja Vastrakar scoring two each.
Every time India have lost an ODI since May 2022, (One against Bangladesh and New Zealand each, three against Australia) the opponents have been successful in keeping Kaur and Mandhana quiet with the bat. The series against Australia at the start of the year is a classic example as Kaur struggled to find form throughout the series and Mandhana could not convert her scores into winning ones. As a result, India suffered a 0-3 drubbing from Australia in Mumbai.
Tables were completely turned in the series against South Africa when Mandhana found her groove to smash 343 runs across three ODIs in Bengaluru. Kaur supported her deputy with a century of her own in the final match as India bagged the series 3-0 against the formidable opponent. It was understood that the batting line-up would eventually revolve around the capabilities of these two players, but India has been too reliant on the two batters for wins.
In 12 wins out of 16 fixtures, either Kaur or Mandhana have been the highest run-scorer for the team. Even when either one of them was not the highest run-scorer, they have found a way to stick around other players to win matches. Take for example the ODI against England at Lord's in 2022. While Deepti Sharma scored 68 runs for India, Mandhana had already created the base with her half-century. Or when Rodrigues scored her highest individual score of 86 against Bangladesh, Kaur stood by her side with 52 runs of her own.
The only notable exception to this dependency on two senior-most batters came in the recently concluded series against New Zealand. Despite Kaur not playing and Mandhana scoring in single digits, India managed to put 227 on the board in the first ODI. Debutant Tejal Hasabnis and all-rounder Sharma's heroics in the middle overs played a vital role for India with the bat before bowlers did the job. For the first time since Raj's retirement, India managed to win without any notable contribution from the duo.
Like the former captain, Mandhana and Kaur have been great role players for India with the bat. Mandhana has spoken about the need to be consistent in her performance and she has been able to take up that responsibility in this calendar year. Similarly, Kaur has batted with and around the players with relatively less experience to keep India afloat. Their efforts have shown results that are visible to everyone.
However, with all eyes on the ODI World Cup in 2025, that too on home soil, India would hope that this doesn't turn into an over-reliance of sorts on the two senior players. The glimpses of other players taking up the responsibility have been on display, but India still needs them to perform better, especially in the situations when Kaur and Mandhana don't get going. With the next ODI series in December, against Australia, India have enough time to create a second string of batters who can play that role. For now, they have a series win to celebrate.
Brief scores: New Zealand 232 all out in 49.5 ovs (Halliday 86, Plimmer 39; Sharma 3/39) lost to India 236/4 in 44.2 ovs (Mandhana 100, Kaur 59 n.o; Rowe 2/47)