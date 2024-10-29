India vs New Zealand: Are India too reliant on Kaur, Mandhana in ODIs?

Every time India have lost an ODI since May 2022, (One against Bangladesh and New Zealand each, three against Australia) the opponents have been successful in keeping Kaur and Mandhana quiet with the bat. The series against Australia at the start of the year is a classic example as Kaur struggled to find form throughout the series and Mandhana could not convert her scores into winning ones. As a result, India suffered a 0-3 drubbing from Australia in Mumbai.

Tables were completely turned in the series against South Africa when Mandhana found her groove to smash 343 runs across three ODIs in Bengaluru. Kaur supported her deputy with a century of her own in the final match as India bagged the series 3-0 against the formidable opponent. It was understood that the batting line-up would eventually revolve around the capabilities of these two players, but India has been too reliant on the two batters for wins.

In 12 wins out of 16 fixtures, either Kaur or Mandhana have been the highest run-scorer for the team. Even when either one of them was not the highest run-scorer, they have found a way to stick around other players to win matches. Take for example the ODI against England at Lord's in 2022. While Deepti Sharma scored 68 runs for India, Mandhana had already created the base with her half-century. Or when Rodrigues scored her highest individual score of 86 against Bangladesh, Kaur stood by her side with 52 runs of her own.