Speedster Rana asked to join Indian team

CHENNAI: Pacer Harshit Rana has been asked to join the Indian team ahead of the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Rana, who was part of the Delhi team in its Ranji Trophy clash against Assam, will join the national side on Wednesday.

This call-up comes less than a week after Rana was included in the India Test squad for the five-match series in Australia which begins on November 22. However, it should not come as a surprise should Rana get his Test cap at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Since his inclusion in the squad for the Australia series, Rana took a fifer against Assam in the Ranji Trophy clash played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. He followed it up with a crucial fifty and two wickets in the second innings which helped Delhi notch up their first victory of the season on Tuesday.

The pacer, who broke into the limelight after his performance for Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s IPL, has been on the rise since. He got the ODI call-up during the Sri Lanka tour but did not get any game. Since then, he has taken two four-wicket hauls in the Duleep Trophy and followed it up with a fifer in the Ranji match against Assam.

At a time when India are looking to build their fast bowling pool, especially with the workload of Jasprit Bumrah increasing, Rana’s call-up only shows the trust team management and selectors have placed in him. With the series on the line, he could get the first taste of international cricket in Mumbai this week before getting on that plane to Australia.