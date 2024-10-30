Test series win against India one big thing that I want to tick off: Cummins

SYDNEY: Pat Cummins has never been part of a victorious Test series campaign against India, and the Australian captain wants to erase that blemish from his CV during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting with the first match at Perth from November 22.

Under the leadership of 31-year-old, Australia have won the World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup, both beating the Indians, and the Ashes, but never managed to beat India in a bilateral rubber in the traditional format.

"It's kind of the one big thing that I want to tick off," Cummins told AAP at the launch of his book on Tuesday.

"Particularly winning at home. Most Australians, me included, expect us to do well whenever we play at home," added Cummins, a veteran of 62 Tests.

India are the only team Australia have failed to defeat in their last 16 Test series.

Since 2014-15, Australia could not lay their hands on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India winning four consecutive series including the historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.