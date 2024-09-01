Pakistan pacers dominate as Bangladesh struggles in second test

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad wreaked havoc, taking three wickets in five balls, leaving Bangladesh tottering at 75-6 on Day 3 of the second and final test on Sunday.

Bangladesh, which registered a historic 10-wicket win in the first test, still needs 49 runs to avoid the follow-on as Pakistan's inexperienced pacers exploited lively conditions on a green-top wicket before lunch.

Shahzad (4-15) capped the session for Pakistan when he trapped Shakib Al Hasan leg before wicket, while Mir Hamza, who replaced Naseem Shah in the playing XI for the second test, took 2-29.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took five wickets in the first innings, was batting on 33, and Litton Das was not out on 13 as both batters survived for over an hour before lunch with an unbeaten 49-run stand.

Mehidy showed aggression in the latter half of the session, smashing seven boundaries, while Das required treatment after a short ball from Shahzad struck him on the rib-cage.