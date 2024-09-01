Pakistan pacers dominate as Bangladesh struggles in second test

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad wreaked havoc, taking three wickets in five balls, leaving Bangladesh tottering at 75-6 on Day 3 of the second and final test on Sunday.
Bangladesh, which registered a historic 10-wicket win in the first test, still needs 49 runs to avoid the follow-on as Pakistan's inexperienced pacers exploited lively conditions on a green-top wicket before lunch.
Shahzad (4-15) capped the session for Pakistan when he trapped Shakib Al Hasan leg before wicket, while Mir Hamza, who replaced Naseem Shah in the playing XI for the second test, took 2-29.
All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took five wickets in the first innings, was batting on 33, and Litton Das was not out on 13 as both batters survived for over an hour before lunch with an unbeaten 49-run stand.
Mehidy showed aggression in the latter half of the session, smashing seven boundaries, while Das required treatment after a short ball from Shahzad struck him on the rib-cage.
Bangladesh's top order crumbled under the pressure of Shahzad and Hamza's impeccable seam and swing within the first hour as the tourists slumped to 26-6 after resuming Sunday at 10-0.
Shahzad started Bangladesh's slide when Zakir Islam (10), the only top-order batter to reach double figures, softly flicked the right-arm seamer to mid-wicket.
Shahzad then clean bowled left-hander Shadman Islam around his legs and induced a sharp inswinger to castle the stumps of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto in the same over.
Left-armer Hamza maintained the pressure from the other end, inducing a leading edge from Mominul Haque before first-test century-maker Mushfiqur Rahim fell to a brilliant outswinger, edging behind the wicket.
Pakistan had capitalized on four dropped catches to score 274 on Day 2 after the first day was washed out due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi.