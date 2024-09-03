Pakistan's Test captain Masood admits inadequate preparation led to series defeat

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood, despite a demoralizing series defeat against Bangladesh, remains unworried about his future. He admitted that the team was not adequately prepared for the challenges of red-ball cricket.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test on Tuesday, completing a 2-0 series victory—a first in their history.

Masood acknowledged the team's shortcomings and emphasized the need for improvement. “I take responsibility for the defeats and I apologize to the nation. But I think we need to focus on how we can improve and take our Test side forward,” Masood said in the post-match press conference.

He recognized that playing Test cricket after a gap of nearly 10 months posed significant challenges. “There is no excuse for losing this series and we accept that. But it is also a fact that the players also wanted to do well. But we were just not prepared for red-ball cricket. We have to tolerate some failures if we are to move forward,” he added.

Masood suggested that building a strong pool of fast bowlers should be a priority. “The main thing is that we need to build our stocks in fast bowling and need to encourage and give consistent chances to those bowlers who regularly play red-ball cricket,” he said.

Pakistan's bowlers struggled to make a consistent impact in the second Test, particularly after dropping Shaheen Shah Afridi and resting fellow pacer Naseem Shah. Masood also disagreed with the assessment that the last two Tests were the darkest days in Pakistan cricket over the past three decades. “That is not a fair assessment because we can never underestimate any opposition and I think Bangladesh played more disciplined cricket than us in both Tests. I think Bangladesh needs to be respected for their performances, whereas we made too many mistakes,” he said.