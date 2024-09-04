Gill eyes improvement in Test performance: 'I've worked on my defence against spinners'

BENGALURU: Shubman Gill acknowledges that his Test career has not yet reached the expected heights, but the right-hander is banking on an improved defence against spinners to make his mark in the upcoming season, which will feature 10 traditional format matches.

Gill scored close to 500 runs in the home series against England earlier this year in what was, perhaps, his best sustained outing in Test cricket so far. Now, he hopes to build on that performance in the two-match series against Bangladesh, starting on 19 September, where he will be challenged by a set of experienced visiting spinners.

“I worked on my defence a little bit more against spinners. You should be able to defend a lot more when you are playing on a turning track against spinners; then you can play the scoring shots,” said Gill, who will lead Team A in the Duleep Trophy, here on Wednesday.

“With more T20s being played... I won't say on flat tracks but on batting-friendly tracks, I think it takes away a little bit of your defensive game. So, that was my focus in the England series,” he added.

Unlike in white-ball formats, where Gill is a storm force, the 24-year-old is yet to blaze the Test arena, and he hopes for a turnaround sooner rather than later.

“In Test cricket, my performance has not matched my expectations so far. But we are going to play 10 Test matches this season, and when I look back after those 10 Tests, hopefully, my expectations will be matched,” he said.

Gill also emphasised his growing maturity as a person and cricketer, which he directly linked to his captaincy stints with India and in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans.

“Every match or tournament that you play, you look to learn more about yourself, irrespective of whether you are the captain or not. More so, because as the captain, you will get to know about other players too. It's important for the captain to have a connection with the players. You should know their strengths and weaknesses. Yeah, there are some changes in me, especially when you are captain or vice-captain and having those conversations,” he elaborated.