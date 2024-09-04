Why this upcoming Duleep Trophy is important for Test hopefuls

CHENNAI : 19 - That is how many capped India Test players will be in action in the opening round of the Duleep Trophy that begins on Thursday. From the outset, it might seem like a random number, but nothing signifies the tournament and where the Indian Test team is at the moment like that number.

This is no exaggeration. The last time the number of India Test players in a Duleep Trophy touched double digits was in 2016 (10). Since then, it has been anywhere between three to nine over the past five seasons (there was no Duleep Trophy in 2020-21 and 2021-22 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). And there is a good reason for it.

With India's mainstays predominantly playing all three formats from 2013 to 2022, they barely played any domestic cricket, especially in the longer format. At this time, Duleep Trophy, by and large, is a tournament that is seen as the next stage for Ranji cricketers and where fringe players who are still in the scheme of things try to make a comeback to the Test team.

However, for the first time in a long while, the tournament will see a striking number of Indian Test players taking part in Duleep Trophy, not just with the intention of getting ready for the long Test season, but also fighting for different spots among their contemporaries. India began their transition in the longest format much before the limited overs with the infusion of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Yashavi Jaiswal - all of whom had proved their mettle in past Duleep Trophy editions - and Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel - they got a chance earlier this year when the seniors were unavailable or dropped.