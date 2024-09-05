BCCI annual meeting set for Sept 29, secretary election not on agenda

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has called for the Annual General Body Meeting on September 29 in Bengaluru, where the new National Cricket Academy is set to be inaugurated in the last week of this month.

While the election for the new secretary—with Jay Shah set to leave for ICC in December—is not on the agenda for the meeting, the date for a Special General Meeting for that purpose could be finalised at the meeting.

The key agendas for the AGM include the induction of representatives for the general body and the Indian Cricketers' Association of the IPL Governing Council.

The new BCCI representative for the International Cricket Council is also on the agenda, as is the report of the internal committee of the BCCI formed under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

The meeting will appoint a Cricket Committee and Standing Committee as per the BCCI Constitution, along with the formation of a new Umpires Committee under Rule 27, adopt the annual budget for the ongoing financial year, review the report of the secretary for the 2023-24 season, and appoint auditors, ombudsman and ethics officer.

The meeting is set to happen in Bengaluru, where the new NCA is all set to open on the outskirts of the city. Currently, the NCA is operating out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but will be moved to the newer facility soon.