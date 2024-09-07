Bangladesh will find it difficult to counter India at home, says Sriram

CHENNAI: The Indian cricket team will be taking on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting from September 19. While it will be India’s first Test since March, Bangladesh are coming off a historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan.

Bangladesh haven’t been the strongest of Test teams away from home, with their only sweep in the longest format coming against West Indies in 2009. So, this win against Pakistan is special on multiple fronts. Former India player Sridharan Sriram, who has coached Bangladesh in the past, credits the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team for their remarkable show against Pakistan, but he knows that beating India in India would be a difficult side to beat.

Sriram also insists that spinners will play a big role and believes that R Ashwin would be among wickets. “It was a creditable show by Bangladesh in Pakistan in the Test series,” he tells this newspaper. “Bangladesh will come to India with more confidence. Bangladesh as a nation has gone through a lot in recent times and it was a very good team effort to beat Pakistan in Pakistan.” One expected Pakistan to make a strong comeback after facing defeat in the first Test by 10 wickets, but they failed to live up to the expectations in the second Test.

‘’Both experienced and young players stood up. Mushfiqur’s century, Mehidy Hassan’s all round performance, Litton Das’s ability to pull the team out of the woods, Nahid Rana’s spell, and Hassan Mahmoud’s bowling sort of stood out in the series,’’ points out Sriram.

Bangladesh will be hoping to replicate the success against Pakistan when they tour India. But Sriram cautions that India are a different ball game and one cannot easily dislodge Rohit Sharma and Co.

‘’India are a well-oiled machine and India’s bowling attack, especially spin, will be much stronger than Pakistan. So Bangladesh will find it difficult to counter India,’’ opines Sriram. ‘’Ashwin will enjoy bowling to the left handers in the Bangladesh line up. And it will be a challenge for all of them (Bangladeshi) to play Ashwin, irrespective of the wicket,’’ signs off Sriram.