Play abandoned for a second day in Afghanistan-New Zealand test

GREATER NOIDA: Using traditional tarpaulin to protect the outfield, electric fans to dry wet patches, loaning ground covers from one state unit and a super sopper from another, while deploying untrained ground staff, the Greater Noida Authority encountered a colossal failure in not being able to get the second day's play underway in the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

For the second successive day, not a single ball could be bowled at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, putting the venue under scrutiny and making it an international embarrassment.

The game, the first between the two nations, was scheduled to begin on Monday, but no play was possible as the umpires cited "player safety" as a concern.

While there was no rain throughout the day, there was a downpour for about an hour on Monday evening, affecting the start of play on Tuesday, which was scheduled to commence half an hour earlier than the original start time of 10 am.

Despite clear skies on Tuesday, the field could not be readied even for a curtailed day's play, despite best efforts.

The mid-on and midwicket areas remained a cause for concern, as the groundsmen were bringing in dry sections of grass from the practice area to "transplant" it to the midwicket area.

Additionally, three table fans were used to dry patches of grass on the offside, as the groundsmen continued to work all day.

Officials from the Greater Noida Authority, under which the stadium falls, were also in attendance, supervising the work.