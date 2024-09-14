India train behind closed doors

CHENNAI: Having arrived in batches over the last couple of days, the Indian team had a closed-door training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. With less than a week to go for the first Test against Bangladesh, the Indian team, coached by Gautam Gambhir, were put through their paces, perhaps for the first time since all the support staff were appointed.

While assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate travelled with Gambhir to Sri Lanka, the latest appointment was bowling coach Morne Morkel, who was with the team on Friday.

Pretty much the entire squad was present including Rohit Sharma, who landed on Thursday night. Virat Kohli, whose last Test on home soil was against Australia last March, was one of the last to arrive as he landed on Friday. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav, players who can already be considered as locks to feature in the first Test on Thursday, were also present.

Among the players who were not at the venue was Sarfaraz Khan, currently in Anantapur, playing the second round of Duleep Trophy for India B. That KL Rahul has been included and had a good knock in the opening round are indications that he might walk in as No 5 after missing out for a majority of the England series because of an injury. Similarly, a toss up between Dhruv Jurel and Pant, who last played a Test in December 2022, will also be interesting. That Pant has been named in the squad for the Test in Chennai means he could play the first match and then be rested with Jurel coming in. It could be clear in the coming days as the Indian team continues to train at the venue.