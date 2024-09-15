New season, old challenges: what is in store for Rohit and Gambhir?

It is no secret India are a juggernaut at home, and the biggest challenge for Rohit and Gambhir comes when they tour Australia in November for a five-Test series. There will be some extra pressure as well considering India have won the series the last two times they toured Down Under. The hosts are already feeling the heat and are keen to prove a point. India, meanwhile, will be doing their own planning, especially with their pace pool.

Former chief selector MSK Prasad feels that the Australian team will be coming hard at India, harder than ever. "The kind of form they have exhibited over the last couple of years has been phenomenal. They won the ODI World Cup, they won the World Test Championship. The last couple of series will be pinching them. It was a great pleasure that we could win the series after 71 years for the first time. And the second time was even better because several of our superstars didn't play that series. I really wish that it would be a hat-trick but it's not going to be easy. It's going to be a very hard Test series," Prasad, who was at helm during the 2018-19 series win, tells this daily.

However, he also sees it as an opportunity for a team that is in transition. Since the start of 2023, India have handed Test debuts to eleven players and some of them have sealed their spot in the playing XI, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sarfaraz Khan is the No 5 in waiting and Dhruv Jurel is there to back up Rishabh Pant. "For any youngster going to Australia for the first time is always a very tough series. But someone like Shubman Gill or Pant, both of them have done extremely well in the past series itself. They have set certain standards now and I hope that Jaiswal and others will emulate them. It's not easy, but it's a great opportunity. They are our future," says Prasad.

Joshi, who was the chairman of selectors in 2020, had a different challenge back then with Covid, but there is one similarity from then to now -- the long-term planning. "I still remember it was a very tough series for the whole team and the selection committee as well. We have quite a lot of planning and we did send a big squad. So you send the five extra players and those five became the jewels of India for the Test series. It will be challenging. There is a lot at stake. Your personal glory, the team's glory, we need to look at what sort of a fast bowling pool you're taking in and what sort of spinners you're taking in. And of course, who are your all rounders? And I'm sure Ajit (Ajit Agarkar, the current chief selector) and his team would definitely look at that angle," says Joshi.