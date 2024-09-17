Returning Rishabh under spotlight

"Pant is a talented wicketkeeper. He is a quality wicketkeeper-batter and he should get back the job he once did with panache," said Kirmani. "He (Pant) has played the IPL and also white-ball cricket for the country. So what is the big issue now? He should naturally be part of red-ball cricket too. He is an all-format player," added the World Cup-winning keeper.

Test cricket requires a lot of hard work and with India scheduled to play five at home and five in Australia, the job of the wicketkeeper is all the more important. Kirmani felt Pant will be up for the challenge.

"I think the quality of his performance as a wicketkeeper across formats is very good. I'm sure he must have been practising in his hometown, be it at the NCA in Bangalore...wherever, he must be regularly practising. He has played the Duleep Trophy and so on. So on that basis, I'm sure he is on track for red-ball cricket too," opined Kirmani. "As I said earlier, the quality of his performance is very good. So when you come back after a long break into Test cricket, it will take some time to get back the original form. If he fails one or two matches, it doesn't matter. He is a class act and we must persist with him and allow him to get back where he belongs," said Kirmani.

Kirmani felt Pant's ability to keep against the spinners will be critical. With spinners like Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel, to name a few, in the squad, it will be interesting how Pant handles their bowling behind the stumps. "I hate the word tough. No wicketkeeper should find it difficult to keep to any bowler. He should apply himself, stand up to the stumps, show good technique and have a sense of anticipation, the job is done. I'm sure the more Pant keeps wickets, he will get back his original rhythm," Kirmani noted.

It goes without saying Pant's fitness will be put to the test. Former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan believes that fitness is nothing but the state of the mind. "I'm sure Pant has adapted to the situation playing in the Duleep trophy. It's the mindset he needs to focus on now. The team of support staff needs to monitor him through the series as Test matches are different from white-ball games. I'm sure Pant has prepared himself, both physically and mentally for it (Test cricket). Pant is a smart kid and knows what he wants," Ramji said.

The next few days could give us a glimpse of where Pant stands. The Indian team management will be hoping that he can make a solid impression on his comeback.