Gambhir’s new era: Building relationships, results for Indian cricket

CHENNAI: The Indian men’s cricket team’s new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is keen on forging strong relationships with players and steering Indian cricket in a new direction. Although he admits that it is still early in his tenure, Gambhir is focused on building connections with players and emphasising the importance of adapting to different situations.

On a warm Tuesday afternoon at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out in centre-wicket practice ahead of the opening Test against Bangladesh.

Behind the nets, a more intriguing interaction was unfolding between Gambhir, India’s head coach, Virat Kohli, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Despite their past altercations, Kohli and Gambhir were seen laughing together, a sight not commonly associated with the often stern Gambhir. This moment highlighted a different side of Gambhir, challenging previous perceptions.

Since his appointment, Gambhir has been actively involved with the team, including a recent tour to Sri Lanka. As the Test series begins, Gambhir is keen to set a clear direction for Indian cricket.

He acknowledged the ongoing process of settling into his new role, stating, "I've played with some of the guys who have now become experienced. When you have that kind of relationship, sometimes it gets much easier. Obviously, now the roles are different. I feel that it's still early days, but yes, there's a lot of cricket and more importantly, I think the relationship we can build over a period of the next couple of years is going to be very important for Indian cricket. It's not only about me, to be honest. I think it's about all of us sitting in that room and having that one mission to keep taking Indian cricket forward."

Gambhir also made it clear that the style of cricket under his regime will be results-oriented. "The best style is the style that wins," he said.

He emphasised adaptability, stating, "We want guys to be playing the situation, the conditions, and then keep growing every day. And that is all that matters. You know, all this, giving a name to a certain style and playing only one way, see, ultimately sport is all about results."

As he navigates his new role, Gambhir is focused on supporting young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has struggled against pace, and ensuring the best possible XI is fielded.

He supports emerging talents such as Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan but acknowledges that they may have to step aside for players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

"Sometimes you just have to wait for the opportunity and keep working hard, keep doing the right things. Because whenever the opportunity comes in, India has got a really long Test season ahead. So there will be opportunities. So make sure that these guys are ready whenever they get that opportunity. And that is what is called bench strength. Because only 11 can play, fortunately or unfortunately. More importantly, I think we'll try and get the best playing XI on the park every single time," Gambhir explained.

The partnership between Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma is crucial for the team’s success. Rohit acknowledged the need for adaptation and affirmed the strong understanding between him and Gambhir.

As Gambhir himself noted, "It is still early days," and the coming months, including the upcoming Tests at home and against New Zealand in Mumbai, will provide a clearer picture of his coaching tenure and the future direction of Indian cricket.