India vs Bangladesh: Exciting test series kicks off in Chennai

CHENNAI: India and Bangladesh are set to face off in the first of their two-Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, commencing on Thursday. This clash promises to be a captivating contest between the two subcontinent sides.
Bangladesh arrives in Chennai buoyed by a recent Test series victory over Pakistan, achieved on Pakistani soil. In contrast, India comes into the series following a disappointing ODI series against Sri Lanka, where the Indian batters, including stars like Virat Kohli, struggled against Sri Lankan spinners, leading to a surprising series defeat.
The series is anticipated to be a contest between India’s formidable batting line-up and Bangladesh’s strong spin attack. India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is confident in his batters' ability to handle the spin challenge.
"Our batting unit has so much quality that it can take on any spin unit. There is a lot of difference between ODIs and Tests. It's all about the mindset and working and strengthening your defence and once you have it, then you play around it," Gambhir stated.
Gambhir acknowledged the threat posed by Bangladesh and emphasised that his team will not underestimate their opponents. "We respect everyone. We don't take any opposition lightly. We are going to go out there and play the brand of cricket that we want to play because that is what champions do. They don't look at the opposition. Congratulations Bangladesh for what they've done against Pakistan. But it's a new start, it's a new series, it's a new opposition as well for them," he assessed.
He further highlighted Bangladesh’s potential with experienced players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
"They have a very good bowling attack. Shakib (Al Hasan) has got the experience. Mehidy (Hasan Miraz) is there as well. So, we know that there is talent in Bangladesh. The important thing is that we need to be switched on from ball one," Gambhir added.
Gambhir hinted at the possible return of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, potentially replacing Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan. He expects key contributions from R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, and praised Jasprit Bumrah as one of the finest fast bowlers in the world.
With Rahul and Pant potentially back, India’s batting order appears strong, featuring Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. The team’s only apparent gap is a fast-bowling all-rounder, but Gambhir is confident that the spin-bowling all-rounders will fill this role.
Bangladesh’s head coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, is aware of the challenges India presents but is enthusiastic about the opportunity.
"We are encouraged by playing against the best team in the world and coming to India, and playing against them is the best challenge you get nowadays. Playing against the best always gives you the perception of where you stand, and as sportspersons, we always look forward to it," Hathurusingha said.
Following their series win over Pakistan, Hathurusingha’s team is full of confidence. "It (win against Pakistan) has certainly given us a lot of confidence coming into this series. Keeping the outcome aside, the way we played the series and we handled certain situations, like lagging and coming back and the people who contributed to it -- all give us a lot of belief for this series (India). Pressure (of playing against India) is a privilege. We understand where we stand, along with our strengths and limitations," he noted.
The coach is pleased with the blend of youth and experience in the Bangladesh squad. "This is probably the most-rounded team produced by Bangladesh. We have covered a lot of bases and have got a lot of fast bowlers. We also have an experienced spin attack, besides also having a great depth in our batting. Also, two of our spinners are genuine batters with Test hundreds. It all gives a great balance to our side," said Hathurusingha.
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto echoed similar sentiments, and Hathurusingha is expecting a sporting wicket for the series. "It (pitch) looks like a sporting wicket at this stage. But, judging by the subcontinent conditions, it can change right from Day 1. Not sure when it is going to start turning though," he said.