Rahul or Sarfaraz: Middle order conundrum

CHENNAI: Every time a player comes back from an injury, there is a question of whether they walk into the team or the one who took their place and did well retains the place. More often than not, the former happens especially when the player has proven themselves and have years of experience. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is facing such a question with the return of KL Rahul.
Rahul, who had become the designated No 5 early this year, got injured during the Test series against England. In his absence, Sarfaraz Khan came in and smashed 200 runs at an average of 50 and with a healthy strike rate of close to 80. Rahul is now back in action and played the first round of the Duleep Trophy, scoring 37 and 57. Rahul's return is likely to cause a headache for the team think-tank as they will have to decide on whether to bring him back straight away or persist with Sarfaraz.
When quizzed about how the team management goes about finalising the playing XI, captain Rohit Sharma hinted at Rahul's return.
"Some things are straightforward. We don't have to think too much when we select XI, a lot of thought goes behind what people have done in the past (10-15 years), how many runs they have scored in the last two or three series, what is the form and everything. What kind of experience an individual brings to the table and who is the match winner, who can have an impact in the game more than anyone else.
Those are the things that we discuss usually and we discuss based on what we feel is right in terms of an individual player," said Rohit, while trying to explain the thought process behind picking the final XI. "Some things are just there in front of you. You just have to pick them up and put them in the block. It is as simple as that. I think for us, when we played the last series in India, there were a lot of players who got injured, unavailable and missed because of various reasons.
Right now, there are some injuries, yes. A few guys are still at NCA but we have the majority of the squad here. It's good to have everyone, to be honest. It makes it easier when everyone is available. You have to pick your best XI based on how you want to play the game, how you want to play a test match and what gives you the best chance to win a Test match," added Rohit, suggesting that he was happy with the return of the likes of Kohli and Pant.
The Mumbai Indians skipper insisted that Rahul is a quality player and backed the Karnataka player to do well in Test cricket. Given the manner in which Rohit spoke highly of Rahul, it won't be a surprise if the latter features in the playing XI against Bangladesh.
"There are a handful of people in world cricket who had a smooth ride. Handful of cricketers had no issues all their lives. Everyone has ups and downs in their career. Best thing to do is to understand yourself, keep expectations from yourself and see what's needed for the team. Everybody knows the kind of quality Rahul has," Rohit said.
"It's important to give him (Rahul) a clear message of what we need from him. He has done well since comeback - scoring a hundred against South Africa. Unfortunately, he got injured after that 86 at Hyderabad and he didn't play afterwards. I hope he continues from where he left off in Hyderabad. I don't see any reason why he can't flourish in Test cricket. Opportunities are there. Important for him to understand how he wants to take his career forward," said Rohit.
Former India cricketer and former chief coach of the India women's team WV Raman also hinted at Rahul's return and explained the rationale behind it. "What will happen is that it will be harsh on Sarfaraz. I think they will go with Rahul. Sarfaraz may unfortunately miss out because Rahul did not get dropped. He was out of the team because of injury. Okay. And Rahul has done well in all the formats for India. So, when he comes back, I think they will go with him. I'm saying this because this is how the dynamics work in cricket," opined Raman.
Karnataka state senior selection committee chairman J Abhiram also backed Rahul's inclusion. "Rahul is a class player. He has all the qualities to be a modern cricketer and adapt easily to various formats. As far as Test cricket is concerned, he has the patience, technique and has the ability to play pace and spin with equitable ease. I am sure with his excellent record and potential, he should be in contention for a place in the XI against Bangladesh," said Abhiram.