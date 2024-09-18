Rahul or Sarfaraz: Middle order conundrum

Right now, there are some injuries, yes. A few guys are still at NCA but we have the majority of the squad here. It's good to have everyone, to be honest. It makes it easier when everyone is available. You have to pick your best XI based on how you want to play the game, how you want to play a test match and what gives you the best chance to win a Test match," added Rohit, suggesting that he was happy with the return of the likes of Kohli and Pant.

The Mumbai Indians skipper insisted that Rahul is a quality player and backed the Karnataka player to do well in Test cricket. Given the manner in which Rohit spoke highly of Rahul, it won't be a surprise if the latter features in the playing XI against Bangladesh.

"There are a handful of people in world cricket who had a smooth ride. Handful of cricketers had no issues all their lives. Everyone has ups and downs in their career. Best thing to do is to understand yourself, keep expectations from yourself and see what's needed for the team. Everybody knows the kind of quality Rahul has," Rohit said.

"It's important to give him (Rahul) a clear message of what we need from him. He has done well since comeback - scoring a hundred against South Africa. Unfortunately, he got injured after that 86 at Hyderabad and he didn't play afterwards. I hope he continues from where he left off in Hyderabad. I don't see any reason why he can't flourish in Test cricket. Opportunities are there. Important for him to understand how he wants to take his career forward," said Rohit.

Former India cricketer and former chief coach of the India women's team WV Raman also hinted at Rahul's return and explained the rationale behind it. "What will happen is that it will be harsh on Sarfaraz. I think they will go with Rahul. Sarfaraz may unfortunately miss out because Rahul did not get dropped. He was out of the team because of injury. Okay. And Rahul has done well in all the formats for India. So, when he comes back, I think they will go with him. I'm saying this because this is how the dynamics work in cricket," opined Raman.

Karnataka state senior selection committee chairman J Abhiram also backed Rahul's inclusion. "Rahul is a class player. He has all the qualities to be a modern cricketer and adapt easily to various formats. As far as Test cricket is concerned, he has the patience, technique and has the ability to play pace and spin with equitable ease. I am sure with his excellent record and potential, he should be in contention for a place in the XI against Bangladesh," said Abhiram.