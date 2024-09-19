Ashwin, Jadeja rescue India on opening day of first test against Bangladesh

CHENNAI: Ravichandran Ashwin, with invaluable support from Ravindra Jadeja, played a pivotal role in rescuing India on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder struck a superb century, scoring 102 not out from 112 balls, and together with Jadeja’s unbeaten 86, helped India reach a commendable 339/6 in 80 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India faced early trouble, losing their top three batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli – for just 34 runs. Ashwin’s arrival at the crease was a turning point. He reached his sixth Test century with a single off Shakib Al Hasan, a feat that delighted the home crowd.

"Always a special feeling to play in front of the home crowd. This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in. It’s given me a lot of wonderful memories. It does feel special (century). It helps that I have come back at the back of a T20 tournament (TNPL), and worked quite a bit on my batting. Of course, I have always been wafting my bat around outside off-stump. I worked on a few things and on a surface like this with a bit of spice, if you’re going after the ball, might as well go after it really hard like Rishabh does," Ashwin said after the day’s play.

Ashwin and Jadeja’s unbeaten partnership of 195 runs off 227 balls for the seventh wicket was instrumental in India’s recovery from a precarious 144 for 6.

Both batters played judiciously, countering the Bangladeshi pacers and milking runs from the spinners. Ashwin’s aggressive slog sweep for a six off Shakib provided a moment of excitement for the crowd.

Ashwin, at 38, used his height advantage effectively against the Bangladesh fast bowlers and appreciated Jadeja’s guidance.