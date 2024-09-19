India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Jaiswal and Rahul dismissed in quick succession

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opener of the two-Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two nations face each other after both of them dominated the series earlier this year. India had defeated England 4-1 at home while Bangladesh clean swept (2-0) Pakistan in an away series.

Yashwaswi Jaiswal was dismissed by Nahid Rana as the ball edged his bat and found the hands of first slip Shadman Islam. Jaiswal anchored the innings for India. Despite a shaky start, Jaiswal's 56 off 118 helped push India's tally.

Following Jaiswal's wicket, KL Rahul was also dismissed in quick succession. A fine catch from Zakir Hasan in the short leg from Mehidy Hasan's ball saw Rahul get out for 16 runs off 52 balls.

Despite the attempts at rebuilding the Indian innings, Rishabh Pant got dismissed shortly after the match resumed post lunch break. Bangladesh removed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early on in the Chennai Test. India, who elected to bat in the first of the two-Test series, were reduced to 34-3.

Pant scored 39 from 52 balls. His dismissal came as the ball faintly egded Pant's bat and safely found the hands of the wicketkeeper.

Hasan Mahmud has had a terrific influence for Bangladesh as he took all four crucial wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Pant.

Hasan got rid of the Indian captain with an off-stump delivery hitting outside edge trajecting the ball straight to Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's hand at the second slip. Mahmud continued his streak with dismissing Gill for a golden duck as wicketkeeper Litton Das dove to his left taking the catch.

Kohli was dismissed by the impressive Hasan Mahmud when he fumbled with his drive from a wide of the off stump ball and it sailed right into the keeper's gloves.

India were 168-6 after 46 overs.