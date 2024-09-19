Cricket

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Rohit, Gill, Kohli depart early

Indian right-handers can't seem to play Hasan Mahmud's deliveries as he picks up all the three crucial wickets
India's captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the toss before the first test cricket match of a series between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.
India's captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the toss before the first test cricket match of a series between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.
Bangladesh start the game with a strong footing as Hasan Mahmud sent skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli back to the pavilion.

Hasan got rid of the Indian captain with on an off-stump delivery hitting outside edge trajecting the ball straight to Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's hand at the second slip. Mahmud continued his streak with dismissing Gill for a golden duck as wicketkeeper Litton Das dives to his left and takes the catch.

India looks unplayable to Mahmud's deliveries as Virat Kohli fumbles his drive from a wide of the off stump ball and an outside edge drives the ball for an easy caught behind by Litton Das.

At the end of 12 overs, India at 40/3.

TOSS

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first Test of the two-match series here on Thursday.

India have gone with three seamers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their playing eleven.

Bangladesh too have opted for three pacers on what looks like a seam-friendly Chepauk pitch.

It is the first time in 21 Tests that a team opted to bowl after winning the toss at the Chepauk. Last time a side elected to bowl here was in 1982.

TEAMS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

india-Bangladesh Test

