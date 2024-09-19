India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Rohit, Gill, Kohli depart early

Bangladesh start the game with a strong footing as Hasan Mahmud sent skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli back to the pavilion.

Hasan got rid of the Indian captain with on an off-stump delivery hitting outside edge trajecting the ball straight to Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's hand at the second slip. Mahmud continued his streak with dismissing Gill for a golden duck as wicketkeeper Litton Das dives to his left and takes the catch.

India looks unplayable to Mahmud's deliveries as Virat Kohli fumbles his drive from a wide of the off stump ball and an outside edge drives the ball for an easy caught behind by Litton Das.

At the end of 12 overs, India at 40/3.