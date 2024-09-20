Chennai Test Day 2: Bangladesh all out for 149; Rohit, Jaiswal fall early in the second innings

India lost an early wicket in the second innings of the first Test match. Despite having a decent start in which India scored 15 runs in two overs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma in an identical dismissal from the previous innings.
Shortly after that, Yashaswi Jaiswal was dismissed for just 10 runs off 17 balls. He misjudged a delivery from Nahid Rana while attempting a cover drive, edging the ball into the wicketkeeper's gloves.
Zakir Hasan safely caught the ball after it edged Rohit Sharma's bat as Taskin Ahmed draws first blood.
Bangladesh surrendered meekly without putting up a fight and were all out for 146 in 47 overs chasing India's total of 376 in the first Test match being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Following the end of Bangladesh's first innings, India opts to bat the second innings.
Bumrah claimed four wickets while Akash Deep, Siraj and Jadeja kept Bangladesh's batting lineup under pressure as they took two wickets each.
Resuming from the overnight's score of 339 for six India were all out for 376 in 91.3 overs. India lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs with Jadeja (86) being the first to fall. Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before he was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 113.
The Bangladesh pacer grabbed three wickets (3/55) - Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep. Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs.
It was a shaky start for Bangladesh as they lost wickets at regular intervals.
Bangladesh were one down for two runs as Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for India by dismissing Shadman Islam for two runs off six balls. Coming around the stumps, Bumrah pitched the ball outside off and it slid straight through knocking the off stump.
In the eighth over, Akash Deep scalped two consecutive wickets dismissing opener Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque. The first wicket was a 138.4 kmph ball at full length uprooting the middle stump. The very next ball Akash Deep stuck to the similar style as the last one. An inside edge from Haque's bat rattled the stumps behind him.
Bumrah and Siraj both claimed one wicket each shortly after the innings resumed post lunch break. The Bangladeshi top order fell to India's relentless bowling.
Litton Das, misreading Jadeja's ball, turned away from him and tried sweeping the ball which eventually found Dhruv Jurel's hands at the deep square leg.
In his next over Jadeja struck again as Shakib Al Hasan fumbled while making a reverse sweep and snicked the ball into the hands of waiting Rishab Pant behind the stumps.
Bangladesh were eight wickets down in the second innings of the first Test match against India in Chennai at the stroke of tea break as Jadeja and Bumrah added to wicket tally.
Shortly after the match resumed following the tea break, Jasprit Bumrah secured his fourth wicket of the innings by clean bowling Taskin Ahmed, leaving Bangladesh at 140-9 after 46 overs.
Bumrah was relentless with his short-ball attacks, but then changed his length to bowl a yorker, sending the ball through Ahmed's defense to strike the stumps.