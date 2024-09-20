Chennai Test Day 2: Bangladesh all out for 149; Rohit, Jaiswal fall early in the second innings

India lost an early wicket in the second innings of the first Test match. Despite having a decent start in which India scored 15 runs in two overs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma in an identical dismissal from the previous innings.

Shortly after that, Yashaswi Jaiswal was dismissed for just 10 runs off 17 balls. He misjudged a delivery from Nahid Rana while attempting a cover drive, edging the ball into the wicketkeeper's gloves.

Zakir Hasan safely caught the ball after it edged Rohit Sharma's bat as Taskin Ahmed draws first blood.

Bangladesh surrendered meekly without putting up a fight and were all out for 146 in 47 overs chasing India's total of 376 in the first Test match being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Following the end of Bangladesh's first innings, India opts to bat the second innings.

Bumrah claimed four wickets while Akash Deep, Siraj and Jadeja kept Bangladesh's batting lineup under pressure as they took two wickets each.

Resuming from the overnight's score of 339 for six India were all out for 376 in 91.3 overs. India lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs with Jadeja (86) being the first to fall. Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before he was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 113.

The Bangladesh pacer grabbed three wickets (3/55) - Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep. Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs.