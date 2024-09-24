Harmanpreet Kaur confident ahead of Women's T20 World Cup in UAE

MUMBAI: The feeling of near misses has haunted Harmanpreet Kaur for long, but the Indian captain believes her team has ticked all the boxes in their preparations for the Women's T20 World Cup, which begins in the UAE on October 3.
Since the tournament's inception in 2009, India has reached the final only once, in 2020, when they lost to Australia. They also played in the WODI World Cup final in 2017. Harmanpreet has been part of both teams and captained in the 2020 T20 World Cup.
"This is the best team we are going forward with. The players have been playing together for a long time. For us, we came so close last time and lost in the semis (2023). We have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation compared to the small things that may have been missing in earlier editions," said Harmanpreet at the pre-departure press conference.
India has not had any game time since July, when they unexpectedly finished runners-up to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. They conducted an extensive preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), focusing on fitness and fielding, areas where the team has previously struggled.
The conference was also attended by head coach Muzumdar and chief selector Neetu David, who made a rare appearance.
"During the Asia Cup, we played good cricket, but on one odd day, things did not go to plan," Harmanpreet noted. Despite her long career, she feels as excited as she did during her first World Championship. "I know I have played so many World Cups, but I have the same excitement as I had when I was 19," the 35-year-old skipper remarked.
The main challenge will come from England and Australia, both of whom have a history of beating India in ICC events. "We can beat any team, and Australia know that very well. They know if there is one team that can beat them, it is us," Harmanpreet asserted.
Focus on Athletic Ability and Skills
Head coach Muzumdar elaborated on the team's focus during the training camp in Bengaluru. "We did identify a few things (after the loss to Sri Lanka) and we went about it in the subsequent camp. We first had a fitness and fielding camp, followed by a 10-day skills-only camp. We brought in a sports psychologist, Mughda Bawre, who has been fantastic with the group."
"We focused on enhancing athletic ability and all-round fielding abilities. There were yoga sessions and psychological sessions added. Regarding the lack of game time, we are prepared for everything. In the skills camp, we had nets and played five games in 10 days. We have ticked all the boxes as far as preparation is concerned," he said.
Muzumdar also expressed confidence in the batting department, despite it lacking the firepower of teams like Australia and England. "Our top six are the best. Their styles and mannerisms are different. We have identified number three, but we will reveal that when the eleven is announced. In T20s, number three sets up the game, in any form, actually."
He commented on the conditions in the UAE, saying they will be similar to those in India. "At the start of the season, there could be extra bounce, especially in Dubai, but the climate will be just like India."
The event was shifted to the UAE from Bangladesh due to unrest in the South Asian nation. Chief selector David added, "We have done what is best for the team. The bench strength is also looking good. Shadow tours (India A tours) are also helping on that front."
For the record, India A women performed poorly in Australia.