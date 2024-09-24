Harmanpreet Kaur confident ahead of Women's T20 World Cup in UAE

MUMBAI: The feeling of near misses has haunted Harmanpreet Kaur for long, but the Indian captain believes her team has ticked all the boxes in their preparations for the Women's T20 World Cup, which begins in the UAE on October 3.

Since the tournament's inception in 2009, India has reached the final only once, in 2020, when they lost to Australia. They also played in the WODI World Cup final in 2017. Harmanpreet has been part of both teams and captained in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

"This is the best team we are going forward with. The players have been playing together for a long time. For us, we came so close last time and lost in the semis (2023). We have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation compared to the small things that may have been missing in earlier editions," said Harmanpreet at the pre-departure press conference.

India has not had any game time since July, when they unexpectedly finished runners-up to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. They conducted an extensive preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), focusing on fitness and fielding, areas where the team has previously struggled.

The conference was also attended by head coach Muzumdar and chief selector Neetu David, who made a rare appearance.

"During the Asia Cup, we played good cricket, but on one odd day, things did not go to plan," Harmanpreet noted. Despite her long career, she feels as excited as she did during her first World Championship. "I know I have played so many World Cups, but I have the same excitement as I had when I was 19," the 35-year-old skipper remarked.

The main challenge will come from England and Australia, both of whom have a history of beating India in ICC events. "We can beat any team, and Australia know that very well. They know if there is one team that can beat them, it is us," Harmanpreet asserted.