Brook hits century as England keeps ODI series alive by ending Australia's 14-match winning run

CHESTER-LE-STREET: England captain Harry Brook struck his first one-day international century before his team clinched a 46-run win by the DLS method to keep alive the series against Australia on Tuesday.

Chasing 305 to win the third ODI, England was 254-4 — with Brook unbeaten on 110 — when heavy rain arrived in the day-nighter at Chester-le-Street. The teams didn't get back on the field and England was well ahead of the run-rate.

Australia, which had cruised to dominant wins at Southampton and Leeds in this five-match series, saw its lead trimmed to 2-1 and its 14-match winning run in ODIs come to an end. During that streak, the team won the Cricket World Cup in India last year.

Coming to the crease with England in trouble on 11-2, Brook took on Australia's seam attack by hitting 13 fours and two sixes in a 94-ball knock to easily surpass his previous ODI-best score of 80.

"I'm relieved, for sure. It's just nice to see some rewards," said Brook, who gained his first win as stand-in skipper for the injured Jos Buttler. "I'm just glad I managed to play the way I wanted to. It's nice to get that first hundred on the board and hopefully there's plenty more to come.

"I feel like I've been a little bit stop-start this summer. I've had a lot of starts — 30s and 40s — and then not managed to convert, which is frustrating. To do that today, I feel like I'm back in a good place."

The series continues on Friday with the fourth ODI at Lord's.

Playing without explosive opener Travis Head (rested) and star spinner Adam Zampa (ill), Australia was put into bat and needed a strong finish — mainly thanks to Alex Carey's unbeaten 77 and No. 8 batter Aaron Hardie's 44 off 26 — to post 304-7 off its 50 overs.