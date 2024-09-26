India batters and the problem of the left

CHENNAI: India didn't just win the first Test at Chennai against Bangladesh. In the process, they also stopped a long run of giving — sometimes gifting — wickets to left-arm spinners. Over the last five or so years in India, the likes of Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama (Sri Lanka), Jack Leach and Tom Hartley (England), Ajaz Patel (New Zealand) and Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia) have either played their part in famous wins, taken loads of wickets or been lone reasons to cheer in otherwise dull campaigns for visiting teams.

The last time the hosts didn't concede a single wicket to a left-arm spinner was also to Bangladesh at Indore in 2019. Taijul Islam toiled unsuccessfully as he gave away 120 runs in 28 overs.

Since then, Islam has improved a lot. In India's last tour to Bangladesh, Islam probed finished with eight wickets across two Tests. The 32-year-old, who sat out the first Test, is expected to feature in the Kanpur match starting Friday. With the Green Park surface expected to be on the slower side unlike the Chepauk wicket, both teams may opt for a third spinner.

For Rohit Sharma and Co, either local boy Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel may replace a pacer in the playing XI. Similarly, the visitors might go with Islam at the cost of a fast bowler. If he does, the hosts will have the sizable challenge of facing up to him because they have had a weakness against this particular bowling type (Patel, currently in Sri Lanka, will be a curious onlooker).

Since January 2022, Indian batters have lost their wickets to the left-arm spinners a whopping 69 times in 12 Tests. They are third on the list with New Zealand (72 wickets in 17 matches) and England (70 wickets in 19 matches) looking most vulnerable against such bowlers and occupying the first and second spots respectively.