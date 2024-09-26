India have power and depth to make a strong impression in women's T20 WC: Sthalekar

NEW DELHI: Former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar said India have the all-round depth to grab an elusive ICC title during the upcoming women's T20 World Cup.

The global showpiece will be held in the UAE from October 3 and India's best effort in the event remains a final berth in 2020, where they lost to Australia.

I can see Australia in the semifinals as they are aiming to win their fourth (title) in a row. England too had a strong pre-tournament build-up. India's chances are also very high and I expect them to be in the semifinals, if not in the finals, Sthalekar told a select group of journalists at the ABC  International Development's five-day cricket commentary and mojo programme at the Australian High Commission.

The former Australian skipper validated her argument citing good options through India's line-up.

India has got power, depth, decent bowlers and if their 4-7 number batters can score at a good strike rate, they will be in a good position. They need a good start from the openers.

Jemimah Rodriguez did well in the West Indies (in the CPL) recently. It will be fascinating to see how she performs in the WC, she said.

Delving further deep into the chances of the Harmanpreer Kaur-led side, Sthalekar said India have the wherewithal to beat Australia, their nemesis in global events over the years For example, in the 2020 T20 WC, Poonam Yadav took four wickets in the first game and dislodged Australian middle-order.

India won that match by 17 runs.