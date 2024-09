India have power and depth to make a strong impression in women's T20 WC: Sthalekar

NEW DELHI: Former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar said India have the all-round depth to grab an elusive ICC title during the upcoming women's T20 World Cup.

The global showpiece will be held in the UAE from October 3 and India's best effort in the event remains a final berth in 2020, where they lost to Australia.

“I can see Australia in the semifinals as they are aiming to win their fourth (title) in a row. England too had a strong pre-tournament build-up. India's chances are also very high and I expect them to be in the semifinals, if not in the finals,” Sthalekar told a select group of journalists at the ABC – International Development's five-day cricket commentary and mojo programme at the Australian High Commission.

The former Australian skipper validated her argument citing good options through India's line-up.

“India has got power, depth, decent bowlers and if their 4-7 number batters can score at a good strike rate, they will be in a good position. They need a good start from the openers.

“Jemimah Rodriguez did well in the West Indies (in the CPL) recently. It will be fascinating to see how she performs in the WC,” she said.

Delving further deep into the chances of the Harmanpreer Kaur-led side, Sthalekar said India have the wherewithal to beat Australia, their nemesis in global events over the years “For example, in the 2020 T20 WC, Poonam Yadav took four wickets in the first game and dislodged Australian middle-order.

India won that match by 17 runs.