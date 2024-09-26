Marsh, Head hail Pant: 'Wish he was an Australian'

MUMBAI: Rishabh Pant’s stirring comeback to cricket has moved Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who called him a "ripping bloke" and wished Pant had played for Australia.

After returning to international cricket earlier this year in white-ball formats, Pant showcased his readiness for Test cricket with a century against Bangladesh in the first Test at Chennai.

Reflecting on Pant's comeback from the horrific car accident in 2022, Marsh expressed awe at the Indian wicketkeeper-batter’s positivity, competitiveness, and hunger to win.

"He's a ripping bloke. I wish he was Australian. He's obviously been through a lot over the last few years, and it's been a hell of a comeback," Marsh told Star Sports. "He's a positive guy, still really young, and he loves winning. He's highly competitive for someone who has the persona of being relaxed, always laughing and smiling. He's got that big smile."

Pant is expected to play a crucial role in the Indian batting line-up during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, starting in Perth on November 22. He was outstanding in the last two Test series against Australia, scoring 624 runs in 12 innings at an average of 62.40, including a century and two half-centuries. His highest score against Australia is an unbeaten 159.

Pant also played a memorable knock of 89 not out in the second innings of the Brisbane Test in 2021, helping India to their maiden Test win at the venue in 32 years. India went on to win the series 2-1, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australian opener Travis Head also praised Pant’s playing style. "The Indian cricketer I believe is most Australian would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he goes about his aggressive nature and his work ethic would make him very enjoyable to play with."

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood admitted that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is tough to bowl to. This will be Rohit’s maiden tour of Australia as a Test captain, and he will carry significant responsibility with the bat.

"I find him quite tough to bowl to," Hazlewood said. "I think 'Gaza' (Nathan Lyon) has had some good success against him, particularly in Australia, so it might be a case of getting him on early as well."

Rohit has scored 408 runs in seven Tests in Australia at an average of 31.38, though he is yet to score a century there.

"I remember one time India came out, and he batted at five or six. Last time, he opened. He's always facing the new ball a lot, regardless of the format. I feel like he plays the quicks unbelievably well. The bounce and movement don't seem to bother him; he plays it right under his eyes and has all the time in the world."