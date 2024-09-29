Cricket

Rain threat after England sets Australia target of 310 to win deciding one-day international

The forecast is for heavy rain later Sunday, which could lead to a second washout in 12 months at this ground. Australia need to bat 20 overs to decide who wins the series 3-2.
England's Harry Brook in action during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England, Sunday Sept. 29, 2024.
BRISTOL: England set Australia a total of 310 runs to win their deciding fifth match of the one-day international series on Sunday.

Ben Duckett hit 107 in 91 balls and captain Harry Brook contributed a 52-ball 72 with seven sixes in England's 309 all out in 49.2 overs after losing the toss and having to bat first at Bristol.

The series was tied 2-2 heading into the match after England routed the Australians in a 186-run loss in the fourth ODI at Lord's on Friday.

England was on course for a huge total but Brook holing out to Adam Zampa after hitting him for five sixes sparked a collapse from 202-2 in the 25th over. Duckett was one of four wickets to fall to Travis Head, the fifth spinner Australia used, on a wearing pitch. Head took 4-28 in 6.2 overs.

Australia is the world champion in the 50-over format, but has lost two in a row against England after seeing a 14-game winning streak snapped.

