INTERVIEW | Everything we plan and do here at NCA is player-centric: Laxman

I think even the methodology of coaching has changed. For any player, it's about the options we provide. It's not that we dictate to them that they must do this or make changes. No, it's the options, and ultimately the player should feel comfortable acknowledging and accepting that option.

If they feel it's working, they'll embrace it and continue to use it throughout the season. The whole objective is to give that exposure to the player. Another thing we've done is monitoring the players, both men and women. The biggest focus here is the player. Everything is player-centric, and we want the player to benefit. We don't want them to feel confused or burdened by whose advice to follow. So, everything is inclusive, and we take the state association coaches into confidence.

When Rahul was the head coach of the Indian team, he took care of the contracted players, and we at NCA took care of the targeted players. Then we had the emerging players and the under-19 players. They attended camps, and once they returned to their respective state associations, we monitored them. Each coach would monitor at least ten players. For example, a spin bowling coach like Sairaj would have ten spinners under him and monitor their progress.

We know the areas they need to work on. Throughout the year, we ensure that the player is working on these areas. To answer your question, we collaborate with the state coaches, most of whom are part of our ecosystem through the summer programmes. It's always a very open and inclusive way of working. It's not that we're giving different instructions and the player finds it completely different when they return to their state association. The information is passed on, and the communication channel is very transparent and open.

We also have something known as the Athlete Management System (AMS), where all the players who attend the ZCA or NCA camps have a profile created for them. This includes everything from skill reports to fitness and musculoskeletal screening reports. We even have mental conditioners who work with them. Every report on that player is stored in the AMS. We're now requesting the state associations to follow the same process. At least 50 players from each state association—25 men and 25 women—should also be on the AMS.

We've put in a lot of work to make the AMS quite proactive. The idea is that if a player comes to the NCA or is part of any ZCA camp, their file should still be there 5 or 10 years from now. We'll also know how the player has progressed, making it easy for anyone managing that player to understand their journey year by year. I think these are the inclusive programmes we want to implement.