Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The day of Skyfalls at the Gabba as Indian top order fails again

BRISBANE: Just as Australia were getting in their huddle after the second rain break on day three at The Gabba, there was a huge gasp at the media centre. India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, taking throw downs just before going into bat for the first time at his venue, had mistakenly hit one towards the Australian huddle. The ball didn’t hit any player but the video person with Cricket Australia seemed to have taken the blow to the ankle.

Usman Khawaja came out of the huddle to check his leg while Jaiswal apologised, first from where he stood, and then walking closer, checking if everything was okay. All through this, the videographer had a smile, taking it like the sport he is.

That was perhaps the only moment that the Indian contingent would have smiled, at least in the hour that followed.

Seconds later, Jaiswal was in the middle, taking strike against Mitchell Starc. The first ball of the innings, as perfect as it could have been, was pitched full on off-stump line, with a slight swing away that Jaiswal had to play at it. He brought the bat down straight and the ball flew off the outside edge for four.

We were in for a brawl. Either India were going to bundle out like they did on the first day of the series in Perth or put their head down and bat like they did in the second innings of Perth. Turns out, it was the first. On the second ball, Jaiswal would chip the full delivery on his pads to Mitchell Marsh in square leg. It might have been the shot similar to the one he hit the videographer except this time he didn't time it as well and that brought his downfall. Next. Shubhman Gill got three balls from Starc. One hit the inside half of the bat, the next was worked for a single. In Starc's next over, Gill chased a tease outside off-stump and Marsh took a blinder in what was the second gully position. Starc was letting it rip and the fact that the pitch — which had been under the covers on and off thanks to the intermittent rain delays — had uneven bounce only helped.

Who didn’t help themselves? Indian batters. Virat Kohli. Every cricket watcher in the world knows Kohli chases balls outside off-stump. So one has to assume Kohli knows too. He puts in the time in nets, looks as good as he can, and the sound off his bat his music, but none of it matters when he gets on the field. What matters here is the discipline the batter shows, especially early in the innings.