Home Sport Cricket

David Warner 'pleased and relieved' after missing Test caps found

The "baggy greens" are revered by Australian cricketers and there is a long tradition of them wearing their caps throughout their careers, even when they become torn and tattered.

Published: 05th January 2024 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

David Warner walks off the field after his dismissal during the second day of the third cricket Test match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 4, 2024. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: David Warner was reunited on Friday with his missing "baggy green" Test caps after the veteran Australian cricketer issued a public plea.

The opening batsman said on the eve of his 112th and final Test that his bag containing the cherished caps had gone missing during the team's flight from Melbourne to Sydney.

But there was relief from the 37-year-old and Cricket Australia when it was announced that the gear had been found after days of searching.

The "baggy greens" are revered by Australian cricketers and there is a long tradition of them wearing their caps throughout their careers, even when they become torn and tattered.

"David Warner's missing baggy greens have been located," CA said in a statement.

"The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel (in Sydney) with all the contents inside.

"The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday."

Warner said on Instagram that he was "pleased and relieved" to get his caps back.

"Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will cherish this for the rest of my life," he said.

The on-going third Test against Pakistan in Sydney will be Warner's farewell to Test cricket.

He is one of Australia's greatest opening batsmen, scoring 8,729 Test runs since his 2011 debut at an average of 44.53, with 26 centuries.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Warner baggy green

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp