ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face Pakistan on June 9 in New York

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated schedule of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup is finally out as co-hosts United States of America will take on Canada in Dallas on June 1. The biggest game of the tournament — India versus Pakistan — is set to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on June 9.

The 20-team 55-game tournament is set to happen over 29 days and eight venues in the United States and West Indies. Teams are divided into four groups. India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the USA are in Group A. England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman are in Group B. While New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea are in Group C, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal will make the Group D. Top two teams from each group with advance to the Super 8s from which the semifinalists will be selected. The final of the tournament is set to be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados on June 29.

Cricket, as a sport, is entering an unknown territory, trying to reach out to a plethora of new fans in the United States. While the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket has already happened, this global event will be key in cultivating and strengthening the interest in the sport on the continent. The co-hosts will have three venues, New York, Dallas and Florida, with the subcontinental giants India and Pakistan playing all their group-stage games in the country.

However, one of the biggest challenges for the fans to come to the stadium is the timing of the matches. Although the ICC has not yet officially announced, it seems likely that the games are scheduled in such a way that it reaches the biggest television audience i.e the Asian subcontinent. This means the matches could start in the morning at local time. The India-Pakistan game, scheduled to be played on a Sunday in a 34,000-capacity temporary stadium that is being built in Long Island, is expected to garner the Asian immigrant community. However, the other games are largely on weekdays and it will be interesting to see how the crowd turnout is.

That USA will be hosting the major chunk of league games before the tournament completely moves to West Indies apart, there are other reasons to be excited for this World Cup. In terms of teams and matches, it is the biggest in the history of Cricket World Cups. As many as nine associate nations have made it to the tournament and will be competing with the top-ranked teams. Uganda have already made history, qualifying for a World Cup for the very first time and they will be playing against New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea. The tournament is still five months away and there is a lot to look forward to, especially on how USA get ready to co-host the event. For now, the dates and groups are here, and the teams will be chalking out their plans to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA.

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman.

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea.

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal.

