Australia take top spot on World Test Championship table, India drop to second

India, though, have played just four Tests during the current WTC cycle, while Australia have played eight.

Published: 06th January 2024 06:36 PM

Australia's David Warner waves to the fans after being dismissed on the third day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne on December 28, 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Australia, following their eight-wicket win in the third and final Test against Pakistan at Sydney are on 56.25 percentage points and have pushed India to the second spot in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) standings issued by ICC on Saturday.

Pat Cummins' side is 2.09% points ahead of Rohit Sharma's India, who have 54.16 points.

India had taken the top spot following their memorable seven-wicket win against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this week, but Australia crushed Pakistan on Saturday at the SCG to displace India at the top.

Australia are the reigning World Test champions, having beaten India in the final at The Oval last summer.

Australia will next play a two-Test series against the West Indies at home, while India will be up against England in five home Tests.

