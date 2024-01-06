M Mohammed and Sandeep Warrier step up for Tamil Nadu on opening day of Ranji Trophy

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India player and Tamil Nadu bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji is pleased with the way Tamil Nadu began their Ranji Trophy campaign this season by restricting Gujarat to 236 in 72 .3 overs on the opening day at Valsad on Friday. Both Sandeep Warrier (4/57) and M Mohammed (5/44) bowled in tandem and picked nine wickets among themselves to give a good start for Tamil Nadu. “Pleased with the way the team performed today. Our bowlers bowled well as a unit and I am glad that they restricted Gujarat to 236. I believe that this is a good start for the season,” Balaji told this daily.

All-rounder M Mohammed, who was dropped last season, made good use of the opportunity he got on Friday. He bowled with a lot of fire and zest and used the conditions well. Sandeep, too, did not lag behind and complimented his new ball partner. Balaji was impressed by the duo’s ability to execute the plans spelt out for them. “Our fast bowlers definitely put in a good effort against Gujarat. Both Mohammed and Sandeep were very good.

In the morning there was a little bit of assistance (from the wicket) but the duo bowled continuously well. Mohammed took the responsibility and bowled a good line and length, pitched in the right areas. Sandeep too put up a good show and complimented him. What is pleasing about these two (who took nine wickets among themselves) was that they were able to execute the plans well, which is important,” complimented Balaji.

The match had a delayed start due to fog and poor visibility. Tamil Nadu captain Sai Kishore called the coin right and opted to bowl, which turned out to be crucial for the visitors. Although Manan Hingrajia (65) and Umang Kumar (76) scored half-centuries, Gujarat could not post a challenging total. “Sai Kishore did the right thing to bowl first. He is leading from the front with a positive attitude. He was outstanding and marshalled his resources well. His changes (bowling) were spot on and got the breakthroughs,” pointed out the former Tamil Nadu captain.

The first hour on Saturday will be crucial as the ball will do a bit and thus Tamil Nadu openers Sai Sudarshan and N Jagadeesan will have to be watchful. “In any game in these conditions, the first hour will be crucial. We have a good batting line-up and I am confident that the boys doing well. Yes, openers need to give a good start for the team, but as a coach I want the entire batting unit to click,” he insisted.

“One must not forget our batting also has good depth. Sai Kishore, Mohammed can also bat. So I am confident that we will give a good reply. As far as the wickets are concerned, it is not that difficult a wicket to play upon. If a batter applies he will get runs,” signed off Balaji.

Select scores

Bengal 289/4 in 86 ovs (Sourav 96, Anustup 125; Lalith 2/91) vs Andhra; Uttar Pradesh 244/5 in 64 ovs (Rinku 71 batting, Jurel 54 batting; Shreyas 1/33) vs Kerala; Mumbai 235/9 in 67 ovs (Bhupen 65, Suved 50, Tanush 50; Veer Pratap Singh 4/32) vs Bihar; Punjab 152 all out in 46.5 ovs (Nehal 44, Mayank 26 not out; Koushik 7/41) vs Karnataka 142/3 in 33 ovs (Padikkal 80 not out, Samarth 38); Gujarat 236 all out in 72.3 ovs (Umang 76, Manan 65; M Mohammed 5/44, Warrier 4/57) vs Tamil Nadu; Hyderabad 474/5 in 76.4 ovs (Rahul 214, Tilak 100 n.o) vs Nagaland 35/1 in 11 ovs; Delhi 40/4 in 19 ovs (Abin Mathew 2/9) vs Pondicherry; Baroda 322/6 in 88 ovs (Mitesh 94 batting) vs Odisha.

