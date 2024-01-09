India & T20Is: Old script expecting new outcome

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: OF the eight Indian cricketers who made their T20I debuts in 2023 (not including the scratch Asian Games squad), five were batters. They were Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh.

It would have been safe to assume that this was going to be the next generation. To complete this exercise, it’s necessary to go back in time. Of the last 28 debutants (not including the maiden caps at Hangzhou) from August 2019, 11 have been batters, including the above-mentioned five. The other six were Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. You would assume this 11 would have been the core.

Yet, only one of this 11 is assured of a spot in the top four (Yadav). Even as other countries have opted for out of the box thinking or T20 specialists, India, for reasons best known to themselves and themselves alone (speculation is the only game in town as the selectors do not hold press conferences) have continued to play it safe. It’s all good trying out the next generation in bilaterals in non-World Cup years but they seem to be lacking the appetite during the World Cups.

Nowhere else is this more prominent than in the identity of the two players who have made a comeback into the national scheme of things since that chastening night against England in 2022. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They were there at the T20 World Cup in 2012. Twelve years later, they are odds on to feature in a sixth consecutive World Cup. As artists, they have abundant skill. They have performed admirably on a number of occasions and they have reinvented themselves. You can arguably say Kohli has somewhat rediscovered his mojo in the longest formats while Rohit’s opening avatar in ODIs is a joy to behold.

Yet, for all their reinvention, are they among India’s best in T20s? On the available evidence, only one answer is possible. No. Kohli is found wanting whenever spin is in operation while Rohit frequently fails to marry intent with execution. Both of them have been part of leadership groups at multiple World Cups but the result has always been the same; underwhelming campaigns. In 2023, Rohit averaged 20.7 in T20s while striking at 132 (22 at 130 in 2022). Kohli struck at 113 against spin in 2023 while averaging 47 (119 and 44 in 2022). Not getting out is one thing but do you want your No. 3 to block balls through the middle overs?

Even as other teams have designated batters — ‘powerplay basher’ and ‘spin hitter’ to name a few — India are seemingly rooted to the past to give their golden oldies another chance at cornering glory in the shortest format. This is even before you begin bring fairness into the equation. The one question you have to ask yourself is whether the two stalwarts would have made themselves available for the Afghanistan series if it was played one week after the T20 World Cup?

Since that deflating Adelaide night, India have featured in 25 T20I games. 25 games without Kohli and Rohit. 25 games were other people were seemingly groomed with the promise of having a go at the World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. 25 games were other captains were tried. Yet...

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: OF the eight Indian cricketers who made their T20I debuts in 2023 (not including the scratch Asian Games squad), five were batters. They were Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh. It would have been safe to assume that this was going to be the next generation. To complete this exercise, it’s necessary to go back in time. Of the last 28 debutants (not including the maiden caps at Hangzhou) from August 2019, 11 have been batters, including the above-mentioned five. The other six were Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. You would assume this 11 would have been the core. Yet, only one of this 11 is assured of a spot in the top four (Yadav). Even as other countries have opted for out of the box thinking or T20 specialists, India, for reasons best known to themselves and themselves alone (speculation is the only game in town as the selectors do not hold press conferences) have continued to play it safe. It’s all good trying out the next generation in bilaterals in non-World Cup years but they seem to be lacking the appetite during the World Cups. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nowhere else is this more prominent than in the identity of the two players who have made a comeback into the national scheme of things since that chastening night against England in 2022. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They were there at the T20 World Cup in 2012. Twelve years later, they are odds on to feature in a sixth consecutive World Cup. As artists, they have abundant skill. They have performed admirably on a number of occasions and they have reinvented themselves. You can arguably say Kohli has somewhat rediscovered his mojo in the longest formats while Rohit’s opening avatar in ODIs is a joy to behold. Yet, for all their reinvention, are they among India’s best in T20s? On the available evidence, only one answer is possible. No. Kohli is found wanting whenever spin is in operation while Rohit frequently fails to marry intent with execution. Both of them have been part of leadership groups at multiple World Cups but the result has always been the same; underwhelming campaigns. In 2023, Rohit averaged 20.7 in T20s while striking at 132 (22 at 130 in 2022). Kohli struck at 113 against spin in 2023 while averaging 47 (119 and 44 in 2022). Not getting out is one thing but do you want your No. 3 to block balls through the middle overs? Even as other teams have designated batters — ‘powerplay basher’ and ‘spin hitter’ to name a few — India are seemingly rooted to the past to give their golden oldies another chance at cornering glory in the shortest format. This is even before you begin bring fairness into the equation. The one question you have to ask yourself is whether the two stalwarts would have made themselves available for the Afghanistan series if it was played one week after the T20 World Cup? Since that deflating Adelaide night, India have featured in 25 T20I games. 25 games without Kohli and Rohit. 25 games were other people were seemingly groomed with the promise of having a go at the World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. 25 games were other captains were tried. Yet... Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp