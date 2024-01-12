Home Sport Cricket

Karthik slams half-century

Karthik Chellappa’s 90 propelled Equitas Bank to thrash Bank of America by 76 runs in the semifinals of the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial tournament.

Published: 12th January 2024 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket stadium

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Player of the Match Karthik Chellappa’s 90 propelled Equitas Bank to thrash Bank of America by 76 runs in the semifinals of the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial limited overs tournament organised by YSCA. Brief scores: Semifinals: YSCA 160/6 in 30 ovs (E Prabhakar 67, Gourav Sharma 43) bt Apollo Tyres 148/8 in 30 ovs (C Kubendran 43, Gaurav Sharma 4/17). PoTM: Gaurav Sharma; Equitas Bank 230/6 in 29.4 ovs (Karthik Chellappa 90, Moideen 50, Pirai 3/37) bt  Bank of America 154/7 in 30 ovs (Sudhakaran 3/39). PoTM: Karthik Chellappa.

Suresh maintains lead
FM Harsh Suresh of Chennai led with four points at the end of the fourth round of the 11th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament, organised by TN State Chess Association on Thursday. GM Evgeniy Podolchenko of Belarus is on the second spot with three and a half points. In the 12th norm event held simultaneously, IM Tologon Tegin Semetei of Kyrgyzstan and FM Mohamed Aneesare the sole leaders with three and a half points each.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GR Kuppuswamy Memorial tournament Cricket Chess

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp