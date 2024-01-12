Karthik slams half-century

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Player of the Match Karthik Chellappa’s 90 propelled Equitas Bank to thrash Bank of America by 76 runs in the semifinals of the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial limited overs tournament organised by YSCA. Brief scores: Semifinals: YSCA 160/6 in 30 ovs (E Prabhakar 67, Gourav Sharma 43) bt Apollo Tyres 148/8 in 30 ovs (C Kubendran 43, Gaurav Sharma 4/17). PoTM: Gaurav Sharma; Equitas Bank 230/6 in 29.4 ovs (Karthik Chellappa 90, Moideen 50, Pirai 3/37) bt Bank of America 154/7 in 30 ovs (Sudhakaran 3/39). PoTM: Karthik Chellappa.

Suresh maintains lead

FM Harsh Suresh of Chennai led with four points at the end of the fourth round of the 11th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament, organised by TN State Chess Association on Thursday. GM Evgeniy Podolchenko of Belarus is on the second spot with three and a half points. In the 12th norm event held simultaneously, IM Tologon Tegin Semetei of Kyrgyzstan and FM Mohamed Aneesare the sole leaders with three and a half points each.

