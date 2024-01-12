Women's Premier League: Bengaluru and Delhi may host second edition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The upcoming Women’s Premier League season could be played in Bengaluru and Delhi across February and March 2024. While the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said that the 2024 edition would be played in one state on the sidelines of the WPL auction on December 9, 2023, it is understood that the tournament could be played in two venues — Delhi and Bengaluru.

The inaugural season of the tournament was held in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai with the CCI Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium hosting the games. This time around, Bengaluru and Delhi — cities which have existing franchises in Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals — are seem to be explored as possible venues.

While the international home season has come to an end for the women, the domestic tournaments would go on till February 17 when the U23 One-dayers final is scheduled to be played. The WPL could start shortly after and end in third week of March before the Indian Premier League begins. In 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians were crowned champions of the inaugural season with Delhi Capitals finishing second.

