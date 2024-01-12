Home Sport Cricket

Women's Premier League: Bengaluru and Delhi may host second edition

The inaugural season of the tournament was held in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai with the CCI Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium hosting the games.

Published: 12th January 2024 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Harmanpreet Kaur, Women's Premier League

Representational Image: Harmanpreet Kaur. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The upcoming Women’s Premier League season could be played in Bengaluru and Delhi across February and March 2024. While the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said that the 2024 edition would be played in one state on the sidelines of the WPL auction on December 9, 2023, it is understood that the tournament could be played in two venues — Delhi and Bengaluru. 

The inaugural season of the tournament was held in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai with the CCI Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium hosting the games. This time around, Bengaluru and Delhi — cities which have existing franchises in Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals — are seem to be explored as possible venues.

While the international home season has come to an end for the women, the domestic tournaments would go on till February 17 when the U23 One-dayers final is scheduled to be played. The WPL could start shortly after and end in third week of March before the Indian Premier League begins. In 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians were crowned champions of the inaugural season with Delhi Capitals finishing second.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women's Premier League Harmanpreet Kaur delhi bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp