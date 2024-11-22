Perth Test Day 1: Australia go five down as Bumrah claims three early wickets

India was bowled out for 150 in their first innings, while Australia lost three wickets in five overs. India's batsmen struggled to cope with the seam and extra bounce on a challenging Perth wicket.

This collapse followed an inexplicable decision by captain Jasprit Bumrah to bat first on Day 1 of the opening Test against Australia on Friday.

India's worst score in Perth is 141 against the Aussies.

Rishabh Pant and Harshit Rana were dismissed in consecutive overs, while Bumrah fell in the 48th over. Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets, and Josh Hazlewood took four, including the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli.

KL Rahul (26 off 74 balls) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls) were the only batsmen to make any significant contributions. Rahul’s controversial dismissal just before lunch left India in disarray. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) also struggled, with Kohli continuing his poor form, out for 5.

Starc's bowling early on set the tone, with Rahul managing a few streaky boundaries before his dismissal to Starc just before lunch. After the break, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar were both dismissed by Marsh, who claimed three wickets.

Pat Cummins claimed Pant's wicket, while Hazlewood took Rana and Bumrah. Cummins also dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy, leaving India in deep trouble.