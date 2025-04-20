IPL 2025 | Fifties from Jadeja, Dube help CSK set 177 target for MI

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja cracked half-centuries and shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made 176 for 5 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL match in Mumbai on Sunday.

Dube struck 50 off 32 balls, while Jadeja made an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries to offset a none-too-impressive start by MS Dhoni's struggling side.

Ayush Mhatre, who came in place of Rahul Tripathi for the match, struck a valuable 32 runs (15 balls) coming in at one-down.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field.

MI, who are currently in seventh position on the points table, chose to field an unchanged side.

CSK, who are placed last in the 10-team table, made one change, bringing in 17-year-old Mhatre in place of top-order batter Tripathi.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 176 for 5 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 32, Shivam Dube 50, Ravindra Jadeja 53)