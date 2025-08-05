Missed Jassi bhai, had he been there it would have been special: Mohammed Siraj

Siraj seemed determined on the final day after dropping a catch of Harry Brook on Sunday.

Every ball he bowled in the morning session on Monday tormented the English batters.

"To be honest, the emotions I have right now (after the win), I cannot describe them because yesterday (Sunday) I dropped the catch. When I was going to bed (after day 4), I was only thinking about 'how could I drop it'.

"Had I taken that catch, we wouldn't have had to come out and play on Monday. We would have been in the room relaxed. But the Almighty had something else in store for us. He brought us to the stadium on Monday and the result is in front of everyone," Siraj said.

Siraj had stumbled on to the ropes while collecting Brook's catch at fine leg on day four, which would have turned the game decisively for India.

"When I woke up in the morning (on Monday), my inner self told me that I can do it, I can change the game. I had that belief," he said.

"I woke up in the morning and checked google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country.

"I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and did that in the morning."