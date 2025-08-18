Asia Cup: Gill mystery continues as selectors spoilt for choice

NEW DELHI: How to fit in a brilliant batter like Shubman Gill in a well-oiled T20 set up will be the biggest challenge for India's national selection committee when it gathers on Tuesday to pick the 15-member squad for next month's Asia Cup in UAE.

As of now, the prolific Test captain, who had a dream run in England recently, is not organically fitting into the side which will play the continental showpiece from September 9 to 28.

For Ajit Agarkar and his colleagues, the major point of deliberation will be how to fix something that doesn't need to be mended.

It's a "scary" conundrum for the selectors but Indian cricket right now is a T20 talent factory with at least 30 players who are ready to come into the national squad with three to four options available for one slot.

For the top three positions, there are six cricketers of similar pedigree available.